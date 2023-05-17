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How to Set Up CI/CD to Netlify for Static Sites via Github

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byAtharva Shah@atharvashah

Code Cruncher and a Tech Enthusiast. Deep dives into Python and Data Analysis tools. Sir Read-A-Lot.

May 17th, 2023
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Atharva Shah
    byAtharva Shah@atharvashah

    Code Cruncher and a Tech Enthusiast. Deep dives into Python and Data Analysis tools. Sir Read-A-Lot.

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Atharva Shah@atharvashah

Code Cruncher and a Tech Enthusiast. Deep dives into Python and Data Analysis tools. Sir Read-A-Lot.

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TOPICS

cloud#devops#netlify#cicd#deployment#static-site-generator#github#github-actions#web-development

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