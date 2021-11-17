How to Select a Crypto Exchange for Beginners to Crypto

332 reads

Crypto exchanges offer diversified solutions to existing traders and new investors who would like to tap into massive payments in crypto. Area of operation is one of the critical factors to consider before picking a crypto trading platform. Decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and DYDX tend to offer more trading pairs than their centralized counterparts. Some exchanges allow you to swap between various digital assets with low fees, while others charge high prices for a simple swap. Some platforms are meant to fulfill different niches; some are intended to serve newbies traders while others are best for experienced investors.