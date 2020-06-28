How to Seed Your Rails Database with Faker

@ adebola Adebola Adeniran I'm a full-stack developer with love for Ruby-on-Rails and React. Previously a student @microverse

I built a Customer Support System a few days ago and started to think of a way to seed my rails database with random data for testing without having to manually type in the data. This may not be the best way to do it, but it works and allows you to test your application.

We want a way to generate users that have tickets and also have comments without having to manually type in a value for each field.

Let's start with the basic schema of the DB.

Our Database, schema and migrations have already been generated and the main focus here will be on seeding the database.

First, install the faker gem by adding it to your list of gems in your gemfile.

gem 'faker'

bundle install then run

Once done, head into your seeds.rb file inside the db directory. In here, require the faker gem at the beginning.

require 'faker'

Users using fake data from the faker gem . Next, let's createusing fake data from the

The Faker attributes you can use are all available from the faker GitHub page

role: %w[customer admin agent].sample # a user can have only one of these roles



values assigned to role for users. calling .sample on the array causes the code to select one of the three possible values. The line above may look a little strange — we’ve designed our model to only accept one of the values in [“customer”, “admin”, “agent”] as thevalues assigned tofor users. callingon the array causes the code to select one of the three possible values.

I’ve added some comments using the # symbol beside the lines.

Next, let’s create Tickets. Remember that each ticket belongs to a User. As such, we’ll need to find a way to assign tickets to users randomly.

The line above is used to generate a random number between 1 and 20. Recall that our users were assigned Id’s between 1 and 20.

Finally, let’s generate comments that belong to a User and is tied to a ticket.

Once done, simply run

rails db :seed

You can check that everything went well by checking your rails console.

Share this story @ adebola Adebola Adeniran Read my stories I'm a full-stack developer with love for Ruby-on-Rails and React. Previously a student @microverse

Tags