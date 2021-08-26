Search icon
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers  by@sampatel

How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers

Threats pertaining to software have grown at a massive level in the past few years. According to EdgeScan 2020 vulnerability report, software vulnerabilities have damaged organizations and software users in many different ways. Software security must be woven within the system's fabric, such as eliminating all the known vulnerabilities while measuring overall software quality. Here we've some other secure programming practices that you should equally follow to make sure your software is safe to use. Don't use components that aren't updated regularly have a higher possibility of facing vulnerability issues.
Sam Patel Hacker Noon profile picture

@sampatel
Sam Patel

I am a cybersecurity consultant, tech writer, and regular columnist for Savvy Security.

#secure-software-development#software-development#software-engineering#security#cybersecurity#engineering-security#secure-coding#code-signing
