How to run and automate E2E tests using Laravel Dusk

The previous article explained the process of creating unit and feature tests, and showed you how to automate them with Buddy. With this guide, you’ll learn how to run E2E tests by using Laravel Dusk.
Laravel Dusk is simply one of the kind of browser tests introduced in Laravel in v5.4. The tests use the ChromeDriver by default, but you can also configure them to use Selenium in a different browser.
If you have no idea how to add the tests, we’ll guide you through the process using the example of a simple calculator. In this guide, you can see how to create a calculator like that.
$ laravel-first-steps
$ composer install
$ php artisan serve
NOTE: If you have any trouble, check if you installed all required things.
If you want to install Dusk, just follow the steps:
$ composer require laravel/dusk
app\Providers\AppServiceProvider.phpand add the namespace:
use Laravel\Dusk\DuskServiceProvider;
register method by adding:
if ($this->app->environment('local', 'testing')) {
$this->app->register(DuskServiceProvider::class);
}
The entire
AppServiceProvider file should look like this:
<?php
namespace App\Providers;
use Illuminate\Support\ServiceProvider;
use Laravel\Dusk\DuskServiceProvider;
class AppServiceProvider extends ServiceProvider
{
/**
* Bootstrap any application services.
*
* @return void
*/
public function boot()
{
//
}
/**
* Register any application services.
*
* @return void
*/
public function register()
{
if ($this->app->environment('local', 'testing')) {
$this->app->register(DuskServiceProvider::class);
}
}
}
$ php artisan dusk:install
At first, the exemplary test should be removed or it will return errors:
$ rm tests/Browser/ExampleTest.php
Once done, make sure to add our first test by executing the
artisancommand. Then…