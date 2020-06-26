How To Run a Business Background Check

Laura fell in love with a little coffee shop near her home. It was a lively venue, with seemingly happy employees. Months after she started visiting the coffee shop, it was listed for sale. Laura had a background in the food industry and thought it was a perfect fit for her. She was tired of working for other people and had enough money for a down payment. She had several interviews with the owner, and from the first moment, they hit it off. They talked about permits and licenses, reviewed numbers, and sealed the deal a few days later. Almost immediately after Laura discovered that there were several lawsuits against her newly acquired business. Months ago, several clients got food poisoning from poorly stored smoked salmon. Because she was so eager to start her new life, she forgot to verify important details. In a time in which information is easily available, it’s a responsibility to have all the facts before committing to a contractual relationship. The consequences of skipping steps from the verification process, as Laura found out, were very harmful. If you are thinking about buying a business or becoming a partner, avoid harmful consequences by running a background check.

1. Where to Start?

Run an online background check. By entering the owner’s name to a background check service, you can learn important facts to help you make an informed decision. First, choose the service that best suits your needs. If you are new to the world of online background checks, use Unmask.com to find out more about each service; for example, pricing structure, customer reviews, accurateness, and speed.

2. Run a Credit Background Check on the Owner

Ask the owner to sign a consent form for a credit background check. One thing you really want to avoid is to inherit significant debt. If someone refuses to have a credit background check, you have your first red flag. When there is nothing to hide, there is no reason to be afraid of being verified.

3. Verify Business Licenses

Missing or not up-to-date licenses can bring several problems. Verify if employees are required to have professional licenses or are regulated. Check with the Federal Trade Commission for the necessary documentation.

4. Check the BBB

The Better Business Bureau applies a grade from A to F that takes into consideration factors such as business ethics, fraud prevention, truth in advertising dispute resolution, and business education. While it’s not impossible to improve a bad grade, your challenges may be significantly higher and more complicated.

5. Review Social Media

Most businesses have social media accounts to keep in touch with customers and for advertising purposes. Check for poor customer reviews and comments because social media presence can make or break a business.

6. Verify County Records

This step will help you learn if the business is involved in lawsuits. Verify tax records, including property taxes. If you think the business may be involved in federal lawsuits, use the PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) website to get more information. For this step, it can be better to ask for help from an attorney.

Remember that due diligence is the only way to mitigate important risks. If you want to avoid a situation like Laura’s, do not overlook any step, regardless of how comfortable you feel with current owners, or how much you like the business. Protect yourself and your assets and start your new venture with the peace of mind that you need to move forward. While you can conduct a background check on a business by yourself, it’s always a good idea to hire a professional attorney.

