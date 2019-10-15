How to Reset Password with Node.js and Angular [Part 2]

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
ng new angular-reset-password
cd angular-reset-password
ng serve
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import{Routes, RouterModule} from '@angular/router';
import { SigninComponent } from './components/signin/signin.component';
import { SignupComponent } from './components/signup/signup.component';
import { RequestResetComponent } from './components/request-reset/request-reset.component';
import { ResponseResetComponent } from './components/response-reset/response-reset.component';
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: 'sign-in',
component: SigninComponent,
},
{
path: 'sign-up',
component: SignupComponent,
},
{
path: 'request-reset-password',
component: RequestResetComponent,
},
{
path: 'response-reset-password/:token',
component: ResponseResetComponent
},
{
path: '**',
redirectTo: 'sign-in'
}
];
@NgModule({
imports: [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)],
exports: [RouterModule]
})
export class MainRoutingModule {}
includes a
response-reset-password
:token
that we send via email in the back-end attached to the URL.
resettoken
ng generate service auth
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
const BASEURL = 'http://localhost:3000/api/resetpassword';
@Injectable({
providedIn: 'root'
})
export class AuthService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) { }
registerUser(body): Observable<any> {
return this.http.post(`${BASEURL}/register`, body);
}
loginUser(body): Observable<any> {
return this.http.post(`${BASEURL}/login`, body);
}
requestReset(body): Observable<any> {
return this.http.post(`${BASEURL}/req-reset-password`, body);
}
newPassword(body): Observable<any> {
return this.http.post(`${BASEURL}/new-password`, body);
}
ValidPasswordToken(body): Observable<any> {
return this.http.post(`${BASEURL}/valid-password-token`, body);
}
}
is for validating the token and checking if it’s still active. Other ones looks very descriptive. It’s time to create the components.
ValidPasswordToken
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { FormBuilder, FormGroup, Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { AuthService } from '../../services/auth.service';
import { Router } from '@angular/router';
@Component({
selector: 'app-signup',
templateUrl: './signup.component.html',
styleUrls: ['../signin/signin.component.css']
})
export class SignupComponent implements OnInit {
SignupForm: FormGroup;
forbiddenEmails: any;
errorMessage: string;
constructor(
private fb: FormBuilder,
private authService: AuthService,
private router: Router,
) {
this.buildSignupForm();
}
ngOnInit() {
}
private buildSignupForm() {
this.SignupForm = this.fb.group({
username: [null, [Validators.required]],
email: [null, [Validators.required, Validators.email], this.forbiddenEmails],
password: [null, [Validators.required, Validators.minLength(4)]],
});
}
onSubmit() {
this.SignupForm.reset();
}
signupUser() {
this.authService.registerUser(this.SignupForm.value).subscribe(
data => {
this.SignupForm.reset();
setTimeout(() => {
this.router.navigate(['sign-in']);
}, 3000);
},
err => {
if (err.error.msg) {
this.errorMessage = err.error.msg[0].message;
}
if (err.error.message) {
this.errorMessage = err.error.message;
}
}
);
}
}
function for sending the data into the server and creating the user. Let’s create an HTML template for this component.
SignupUser()
<div class="container-fluid form">
<div class="row form-row ">
<div class="col-sm-9 col-md-7 col-lg-5 mx-auto">
<div class="card my-5">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title text-center">Sign Up</h5>
<div>
<div id="errorMsg" *ngIf="errorMessage">
<span>{{errorMessage}}</span>
</div>
<form action="" [formGroup]="SignupForm" (ngSubmit)="signupUser()">
<div class="form-group form-signup">
<input _ngcontent-c0="" class="form-control form-control-lg" placeholder="Username"
type="text" id="username" formControlName="username" />
<span *ngIf="!SignupForm.get('username').valid && SignupForm.get('username').touched"
class="help-block">Please enter a valid username!</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input _ngcontent-c0="" class="form-control form-control-lg" placeholder="E-mail" type="text"
id="email" formControlName="email" />
<span *ngIf="!SignupForm.get('email').valid && SignupForm.get('email').touched" class="help-block">
Please
enter a valid email!
</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input class="form-control form-control-lg" placeholder="Password" type="password"
formControlName="password" />
<span *ngIf="!SignupForm.get('password').valid && SignupForm.get('password').touched"
class="help-block">Password is required and must have more than 4 characters!</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<button type="submit" class=" btn btn-primary" (ngSubmit)="signupUser()">Sign Up</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
function for sending the data.
()
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { FormGroup, Validators, FormControl } from '@angular/forms';
import { AuthService } from '../../services/auth.service';
import { Router } from '@angular/router';
@Component({
selector: 'app-request-reset',
templateUrl: './request-reset.component.html',
})
export class RequestResetComponent implements OnInit {
RequestResetForm: FormGroup;
forbiddenEmails: any;
errorMessage: string;
successMessage: string;
IsvalidForm = true;
constructor(
private authService: AuthService,
private router: Router,
) {
}
ngOnInit() {
this.RequestResetForm = new FormGroup({
'email': new FormControl(null, [Validators.required, Validators.email], this.forbiddenEmails),
});
}
RequestResetUser(form) {
console.log(form)
if (form.valid) {
this.IsvalidForm = true;
this.authService.requestReset(this.RequestResetForm.value).subscribe(
data => {
this.RequestResetForm.reset();
this.successMessage = "Reset password link send to email sucessfully.";
setTimeout(() => {
this.successMessage = null;
this.router.navigate(['sign-in']);
}, 3000);
},
err => {
if (err.error.message) {
this.errorMessage = err.error.message;
}
}
);
} else {
this.IsvalidForm = false;
}
}
}
component.
SignUp
<div class="container-fluid form">
<div class="row form-row ">
<div class="col-sm-9 col-md-7 col-lg-5 mx-auto">
<div class="card my-5">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title text-center">Forgot Password</h5>
<div>
<div id="errorMsg" *ngIf="errorMessage">
<span>{{errorMessage}}</span>
</div>
<div id="successMsg" *ngIf="successMessage">
<span>{{successMessage}}</span>
</div>
<form action="" [formGroup]="RequestResetForm" (ngSubmit)="RequestResetUser(RequestResetForm)">
<div class="form-group">
<input _ngcontent-c0="" class="form-control form-control-lg" placeholder="email"
type="text" id="email" formControlName="email" />
<span *ngIf="!RequestResetForm.get('email').valid && !IsvalidForm"
class="help-block">Please enter a valid email!</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div>
<button type="submit" class=" btn btn-primary">Reset
Password</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
ResponseReset
component.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { FormBuilder, FormGroup, Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { AuthService } from '../../services/auth.service';
import { Router, ActivatedRoute } from '@angular/router';
@Component({
selector: 'app-request-reset',
templateUrl: './response-reset.component.html',
})
export class ResponseResetComponent implements OnInit {
ResponseResetForm: FormGroup;
errorMessage: string;
successMessage: string;
resetToken: null;
CurrentState: any;
IsResetFormValid = true;
constructor(
private authService: AuthService,
private router: Router,
private route: ActivatedRoute,
private fb: FormBuilder ) {
this.CurrentState = 'Wait';
this.route.params.subscribe(params => {
this.resetToken = params.token;
console.log(this.resetToken);
this.VerifyToken();
});
}
ngOnInit() {
this.Init();
}
VerifyToken() {
this.authService.ValidPasswordToken({ resettoken: this.resetToken }).subscribe(
data => {
this.CurrentState = 'Verified';
},
err => {
this.CurrentState = 'NotVerified';
}
);
}
Init() {
this.ResponseResetForm = this.fb.group(
{
resettoken: [this.resetToken],
newPassword: ['', [Validators.required, Validators.minLength(4)]],
confirmPassword: ['', [Validators.required, Validators.minLength(4)]]
}
);
}
Validate(passwordFormGroup: FormGroup) {
const new_password = passwordFormGroup.controls.newPassword.value;
const confirm_password = passwordFormGroup.controls.confirmPassword.value;
if (confirm_password.length <= 0) {
return null;
}
if (confirm_password !== new_password) {
return {
doesNotMatch: true
};
}
return null;
}
ResetPassword(form) {
console.log(form.get('confirmPassword'));
if (form.valid) {
this.IsResetFormValid = true;
this.authService.newPassword(this.ResponseResetForm.value).subscribe(
data => {
this.ResponseResetForm.reset();
this.successMessage = data.message;
setTimeout(() => {
this.successMessage = null;
this.router.navigate(['sign-in']);
}, 3000);
},
err => {
if (err.error.message) {
this.errorMessage = err.error.message;
}
}
);
} else { this.IsResetFormValid = false; }
}
}
<div class="container-fluid form">
<div class="row" *ngIf="CurrentState=='Wait'">
<div class="col-md-12 close-form">
<h2> Please Wait...</h2>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row"
*ngIf="CurrentState=='NotVerified'">
<div class="col-md-12">
<h2> Invalid URL.</h2>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row" *ngIf="CurrentState=='Verified'">
<div class="col-sm-9 col-md-7 col-lg-5 mx-auto">
<div class="card card-signin my-5">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title text-center">Set New Password</h5>
<div>
<div id="errorMsg" *ngIf="errorMessage">
<span>{{errorMessage}}</span>
</div>
<div id="successMsg" *ngIf="successMessage">
<span>{{successMessage}}</span>
</div>
<form action="" [formGroup]="ResponseResetForm" (ngSubmit)="ResetPassword(ResponseResetForm)">
<div class="form-group">
<input _ngcontent-c0="" class="form-control form-control-lg" placeholder="Password"
type="password" id="password" formControlName="newPassword" />
<span *ngIf="!ResponseResetForm.get('newPassword').valid && !IsResetFormValid"
class="help-block">Password is required with atleast 4 characters.</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input _ngcontent-c0="" class="form-control form-control-lg"
placeholder="Confirm Password" type="password" id="cpassword"
formControlName="confirmPassword" />
<span *ngIf="!ResponseResetForm.get('confirmPassword').valid && !IsResetFormValid"
class="help-block">. </span>
<span
*ngIf="ResponseResetForm.get('confirmPassword').valid && (ResponseResetForm.get('confirmPassword').value != ResponseResetForm.get('newPassword').value) && !IsResetFormValid"
class="help-block">Confirm Password does not match with password.</span>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div>
<button type="submit" class=" btn btn-primary">Update
Password</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>