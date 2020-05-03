How To Protect Your Vue.js Application With Jscrambler

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services

. As such, we will need to create this file to specify which transformations we wish to use.
.jscramblerrc
. Open the
.jscramblerrc
file you just downloaded and copy all its contents to the
jscrambler.json
file.
.jscramblerrc
,
accessKey
and
secretKey
will already be filled, since we generated the file on the Jscrambler Web App. If you wish to retrieve them manually, refer to our guide.
applicationId
section of
params
specifies the transformations that will be used to protect your Vue app. These can be hand-picked by you, by selecting them in the Web App or setting them manually. You can find documentation on all the available transformations here.
.jscramblerrc
and protect it using Jscrambler. Let's clone the app from GitHub:
vue-realworld-example-app
git clone https://github.com/JscramblerBlog/vue-realworld-example-app.git
cd vue-realworld-example-app
npm i
npm run serve
. You should see the "Counduit" app running:
localhost:8080
vue-realworld-example-app/
|-- babel.config.json
|-- jest.config.json
|-- package-lock.json
|-- package.json
|-- postcss.config.js
|-- yarn.lock
|-- dist/
|-- node_modules/
|-- public/
|-- src/
|-- static/
|-- tests/
contains all the configurations which are related to npm such as dependencies, version and scripts.
package.json
directory features all the source code of the application. The sources are then built and packed into the dist directory. This is where our protected HTML and JavaScript files will be placed after the build.
src
npm i jscrambler --save-dev
in the scripts section of
&& jscrambler
. The section should look like this:
package.json
"scripts": {
"build": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=dev vue-cli-service build && jscrambler",
"lint": "vue-cli-service lint",
"serve": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=dev vue-cli-service serve",
"test": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=test jest --coverage"
},
hook will trigger the jscrambler command after the build process is finished.
"build": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=dev vue-cli-service build && jscrambler"
settings file. Now, we need to place it on the project's root folder. To integrate it with vue-cli, we need to add two new fields:
.jscramblerrc
and
filesSrc
(see below). Your final
filesDest
file should look like this:
.jscramblerrc
{
"keys": {
"accessKey": <ACCESS_KEY_HERE>,
"secretKey": <SECRET_KEY_HERE>
},
"applicationId": <APP_ID_HERE>,
"filesSrc": [
"./dist/**/*.html",
"./dist/**/*.js"
],
"filesDest": "./",
"params": [
{
"name": "whitespaceRemoval"
},
{
"name": "identifiersRenaming",
"options": {
"mode": "SAFEST"
}
},
{
"name": "dotToBracketNotation"
},
{
"name": "deadCodeInjection"
},
{
"name": "stringConcealing"
},
{
"name": "functionReordering"
},
{
"options": {
"freq": 1,
"features": [
"opaqueFunctions"
]
},
"name": "functionOutlining"
},
{
"name": "propertyKeysObfuscation"
},
{
"name": "regexObfuscation"
},
{
"name": "booleanToAnything"
}
],
"areSubscribersOrdered": false,
"applicationTypes": {
"webBrowserApp": true,
"desktopApp": false,
"serverApp": false,
"hybridMobileApp": false,
"javascriptNativeApp": false,
"html5GameApp": false
},
"languageSpecifications": {
"es5": true,
"es6": false,
"es7": false
},
"useRecommendedOrder": true,
"jscramblerVersion": "6.<X>"
}
to match the files you need/want to protect. For our example — and all Vue apps — we recommend protecting the .html and .js files. Certainly, with a better understanding of the project, you may identify what’s critical and essential protecting.
filesSrc
, the files we send to protect will be overwritten by their protected version.
filesDest: './'
npm run build
folder.
dist
npm install -g vue-cli
vue init webpack my-project
cd my-project
npm install
npm run dev
as shown below:
localhost:8080
file. As such, we first need to place it on the project's root folder. Your file should look like this:
.jscramblerrc
{
"keys": {
"accessKey": <ACCESS_KEY_HERE>,
"secretKey": <SECRET_KEY_HERE>
},
"applicationId": <APP_ID_HERE>,
"params": [
{
"name": "whitespaceRemoval"
},
{
"name": "identifiersRenaming",
"options": {
"mode": "SAFEST"
}
},
{
"name": "dotToBracketNotation"
},
{
"name": "deadCodeInjection"
},
{
"name": "stringConcealing"
},
{
"name": "functionReordering"
},
{
"options": {
"freq": 1,
"features": [
"opaqueFunctions"
]
},
"name": "functionOutlining"
},
{
"name": "propertyKeysObfuscation"
},
{
"name": "regexObfuscation"
},
{
"name": "booleanToAnything"
}
],
"areSubscribersOrdered": false,
"applicationTypes": {
"webBrowserApp": true,
"desktopApp": false,
"serverApp": false,
"hybridMobileApp": false,
"javascriptNativeApp": false,
"html5GameApp": false
},
"languageSpecifications": {
"es5": true,
"es6": false,
"es7": false
},
"useRecommendedOrder": true,
"jscramblerVersion": "6.<X>"
}
npm i --save-dev jscrambler-webpack-plugin
file which is inside the build directory. First, by adding this line:
webpack.prod.conf.js
const JscramblerWebpack = require('jscrambler-webpack-plugin');
plugins: [
// other plugins
new JscramblerWebpack({
enable: true, // optional, defaults to true
chunks: ['app'] // protect just our app.js file
})
]
npm run build
.
/dist/static/js/app.<HASH>.js
npm i -g serve
serve -s dist
.
localhost:5000