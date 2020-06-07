How to Protect Your Instagram Account from Being Hacked

An Overview

With more than a billion active users worldwide, Instagram is a perfect target for privacy invaders and hackers. However, getting hacked on Instagram is certainly the worst-case, particularly for businesses that rely on this platform to make sales.

The editorial staff of the popular social networking platform has experienced the problem itself. Instagram has also acknowledged the presence of a hacking wave. The hackers would reproduce the interface of Instagram to fetch the identifiers and change them to exclude access to their real owners.

Some of you may even have witnessed your bio, profile picture, and name modified by the stranger. So, what you could possibly do to prevent your Instagram account? In this article, we've put together some proven strategies to keep your Instagram account safe.

Choose a Strong Password

First things first, choose your Instagram password wisely. We know this is an obvious tip, but it is the most important one. Hackers generally invade your accounts by using your old compromised passwords or by guessing a new one using several combinations.

"According to SocialTradia, your password should be a smart combination of letters, special characters, and numbers. One of the most common mistakes people commit is using the same password across different platforms for login."

Make sure your Instagram password is different from all other passwords you use on the internet. Besides choosing a strong password, you should also consider updating your password at least once or twice a year. Also, you can use a password manager to keep track of your passwords.

Last but not least, whether it's for work or collaborations, never share your password with anyone.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Almost all major platforms, including Instagram, include a two-factor authentication feature. With 2FA enabled, you'll be required to enter an SMS code whenever you try to log in from an unknown device.

To enable this feature, go to your Instagram profile and click the Settings button. Scroll down and tap the option 'two-factor authentication'. Simply tap the slider to 'on' position. You may be asked to enter your phone number if your account doesn't already have one. Click on 'Next', and you're good to go.

Make sure you turn this feature on all the time. In the context of hacks, Instagram has recently launched a more powerful 2FA system that also lets you use third-party apps to log into your Instagram account.

If you already have an app installed, Instagram will automatically locate the app and send a signup code to it. And all you need to do is to retrieve that code, and a 2FA feature will automatically turn on for your account.

Keep Your Information Private

One of the most effective ways to ensure your privacy is to avoid using any sort of sensitive information on your account. Make sure you never share your personal information in your captions or photos.

Keep Your Email Secure

Your email ID acts as a gateway to your account. If someone has access to your email ID, they would be able to get access to almost everything you've used your ID for.

Hence, it is important that you have a secure email ID with a strong password. Also, make sure to change your password every six months to keep it safe from a security breach.

Fortunately, most email providers offer a system that blocks undesirable login attempts and also have the system in place for email encryption and 2FA.

So, if you're really looking to keep your Instagram safe, just ensure your email account is equally protected.

Always Log Out

There's no harm if you remain logged in to your account on your cellphone or computer, but make sure you logged out if you've logged in from another device.

Please note that Instagram Customer Service will never ask for your account password. Also, you'll never know who'll use that device after you, so it's obviously better to refrain from checking the 'Remember Me' option'.

Revoke Access to Third-Party Apps

Instagram suggests its users revoke access to any "suspicious third-party" apps. Here, Instagram refers to any websites or apps that don't follow the platform's Terms of Use and basic community guidelines.

To manage third-party apps on your device, you have to open your IG profile on your computer. Click on the 'Settings' button. Then click 'Authorized Apps'. Under this option, you'll find a list of apps that you're permitted to access your profile. If you observe any suspicious activity, you can click the 'Revoke Access Button'.

Check Login Activity

Instagram offers a number of smart features that help you track the previous and current activity on your account. For instance, you can watch out for hackers by monitoring the login activity on your desktop.

Here, you can see a list of locations where you've previously logged in from your ID. If there are locations you don't identify, simply log out from those devices and choose a stronger password.

What If Your Account Was Hacked?

What we have discussed so far is enough to protect your account against hacking attacks. But what to do if your account has already been invaded by a hacker?

Don't worry! We have a solution for that too.

Instagram's spokesperson announced last year that they're experimenting with new security measures that will make it easy for the users to sign in and reclaim their account if it has been messed up.

According to him, the platform is also testing features that could make it nearly impossible for hackers to invade your account's privacy in the first place.

If you can’t access your account with your own password, you can click on the ‘My login info isn’t working’, which will ask you for your verification source (email ID or a phone number).

Instagram will then send a 6-digits code to help regain access to your account.

Final Words

With the increasing number of accounts being hacked recently, it's important that you follow the right steps to protect yourself against hackers.

Luckily, Instagram has introduced many features intended to protect your account. There are many options available in the 'Settings' area that you can use to control your account's privacy.

Let us know in the comments if you have any other tips to protect an Instagram account.

