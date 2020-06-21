How to Protect Your Family from Corona Virus

We all are aware of the disease "Corona virus" and also updated with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the world. It is very necessary to look after our family members by practicing some safety measures to stay uninfected from this disease. Here are some steps that can help you to protect yourself and your family from Corona virus.

1. Washing hands

Some of the basic preventive measures to fight against Corona virus are by regularly washing our hands for 20 seconds with soap, sanitizers, and hand washes that are alcohol-based. Wash your hands immediately after coming back home from outside. Even when you sneeze or cough, or just come out from the washroom, make sure you clean yourself nicely.

2. Covering mouth and nose

You should wear face masks when you step out of the house. And while staying indoors you should cover your mouth and nose with your elbow while you sneeze and cough.

3. Do not avoid the symptoms

Do not avoid the symptoms of Corona virus as if you are suffering from cough and cold or having difficulty in breathing. Also maintain distance from people who are suffering from flu, or having cough and cold symptoms.

4. Regular cleaning

You should clean your mobile phones, chargers, light switches, keyboards, toilet seats, doorknobs, bottles with the disinfectants.

5. Stay indoors

Staying indoors and maintaining Social distancing is the best way to stay away from this disease. Avoid social gatherings, avoid going out unnecessarily, and practice hygiene at home. You can educate yourself by learning new skills like cooking, gardening, learning art, dancing; keeping yourself busy will help you to enjoy the quarantine. Also, keep six feet distance from anybody who comes at your door.

6. Avoid sharing

Avoid sharing of foods, and also drinking water from the same bottle. Avoid sharing masks and handkerchiefs and other personal household items.

7. Avoid touching your face

You should avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and also the other members of your family.

8. Avoid contact with pets

You should avoid contact with your pets as they can be the reason for the spread of this disease.

9. Washing the clothes

Wash the towels, liners regularly. Also, wear gloves while washing clothes. Avoid shaking the dirty laundry as it can disperse the virus in the air.

10. Avoid using of antibiotics

Avoid listening to rumors and do not use antibiotics as they will not help you to get rid of this disease. No antibiotics work against viruses. Contact your doctor immediately instead of wasting your time using unnecessary medicines.

In conclusion, people of all ages can be infected by this disease. Older people and people who are already under medical conditions of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney diseases, etc, and children appear to be more vulnerable to this disease.

As the disease is new and there is no vaccine to this disease, and a number of years can be taken to make one, until then adult members of the family should follow the precautions more in order to make the kids learn the importance of hygiene and how dangerous this disease can be.

By following the Hygiene measures parents can give the family more of a sense of control over the situation and also encourage other members to follow it too.

Stay home and stay safe!

