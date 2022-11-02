How to Protect Against Attacks Using a Quantum Computer

Too Long; Didn't Read

Quantum computers are much more powerful than devices we are used to and can perform well in various areas of life. At the same time, hacking with their help can instantly bring down digital systems in critical infrastructures. Even today, anyone can get cloud access to IBM's quantum computer. It is assumed that quantum computers will surpass classical ones in many ways in medicine, industry, and other sectors. Attackers can steal data now and decrypt it later when innovative computing technology leaves laboratories for private use.