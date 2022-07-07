Search icon
How to Print images with TSPL and JavaScript by@altynberg

How to Print images with TSPL and JavaScript

We can build labels using TSPL commands like `BARCODE` and`BITMAP` We can add an image to the label with the command `BITMAP' To demonstrate how to print an image, I created a simple code using Node.js. Generated commands can be sent to the Bluetooth printer over Serial or Serial Serial or to the printer over Bluetooth. The command: 'Barcode' is a command to print a label with a simple arrow with the size of 16x16 dots. The image is a bitmap data which is basically a set of data that says which dot should be empty and which dot is painted.
image
We can build labels using TSPL commands like TEXTBARCODE, and BITMAP. You can read the previous article first to learn more about printing labels using TSPL commands. Today we are going to overview only one command (BITMAP) to understand how to print labels with images.


We can add an image to the label with the command BITMAP:

BITMAP X,Y,width,height,mode,data


Parameter

Description

x, y

x and y-coordinate

width

Image width (in bytes)

height

Image height (in dots)

mode

0: OVERWRITE
1: OR
2: XOR

data

Bitmap data


In short, if we want to add an image to the label we need to

  1. set the coordinates of the image
  2. set the size of the image
  3. and set the bitmap data which is basically a set of data that says which dot should be empty and which dot should be painted.


Let’s say we want to print a simple arrow with the size of 16x16 dots:


image



For every dot, we have only two options: “painted“ or “not painted“. So we can mark every dot as “one“-not painted or “zero“-painted like this:


image


As we can see, a single bit can hold information about a dot. One byte is equivalent to eight bits, so we need to convert every eight dots into a byte.


image


The converted data of our image looks like this:


y-axis ----

1.byte ----------

2.byte ----------

Result ----

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16

00000000
00000000
00000000
00000111
00000011
00010001
00011000
00011100
00011110
00011111
00011111
00011111
00011111
00011111
00011111
00011111

00000000
00000000
00000000
11111111
11111111
11111111
11111111
01111111
00111111
00011111
10001111
11000111
11100011
11110111
11111111
11111111

0, 0,
0, 0,
0, 0,
7, 255,
3, 255,
17, 255,
24, 255,
28, 127,
30, 63,
31, 31,
31, 143,
31, 199,
31, 227,
31, 247,
31, 255,
31, 255


The width must be given in bytes, in our case, it is two bytes. Height is a number of dots on the y-axis, in our case, it is 16 dots. And our bitmap data is [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 255, 3, 255, 17…]. Now according to these data, we can build the command:

BITMAP 0,0,2,16,0,”bitmap data”


Creating a label with our image using JavaScript:

Buffer.concat([
  Buffer.from('SIZE 48 mm,25 mm\r\n'),
  Buffer.from('CLS\r\n'),
  Buffer.from(`BITMAP 10,10,2,16,0,`),
  Buffer.from([0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 255, 3, 255, 17 ...]),
  Buffer.from('PRINT 1\r\n'),
  Buffer.from('END\r\n'),
]);


Printing with JavaScript (Node.js)

Generated commands can be sent to the printer over Serial or Bluetooth. To demonstrate how to print an image, I created a simple code using Node.js. I used the ‘usb’ package to connect and send the commands (On Windows, you may need to install a driver, to learn more visit the package’s page).


I also used the ‘jimp‘ package to read the color of every pixel of the image. I used a simple condition like if the pixel is not transparent then it must be painted. But you may need to check the color and alpha value to determine if the pixel is visible enough to be painted.


const usb = require('usb');
const Jimp = require('jimp');

function getImageData(path, cb) {
  Jimp.read(path, (err, img) => {
    const widthInBytes = Math.ceil(img.getWidth() / 8);
    const data = new Array(img.getHeight());
    for (let y = 0; y < img.getHeight(); y++) {
      const row = new Array(widthInBytes);
      for (let b = 0; b < widthInBytes; b++) {
        let byte = 0;
        let mask = 128;
        for (let x = b*8; x < (b+1)*8; x++) {
          const color = Jimp.intToRGBA(img.getPixelColor(x, y));
          if (color.a < 65) byte = byte ^ mask; // empty dot (1)
          mask = mask >> 1;
        }
        row[b] = byte;
      }
      data[y] = row;
    }
    cb(data);
  });
}

function print(buffer) {
  // you can get all available devices with usb.getDeviceList()
  let device = usb.findByIds(/*vid*/8137, /*pid*/8214);
  device.open();
  device.interfaces[0].claim();
  const outEndpoint = device.interfaces[0].endpoints.find(e => e.direction === 'out');
  outEndpoint.transferType = 2;
  outEndpoint.transfer(buffer, (err) => {
    device.close();
  });
}

getImageData('hn-logo.png', (data) => {
  const widthInBytes = data[0].length;
  const heightInDots = data.length;

  const buffer = Buffer.concat([
    Buffer.from('SIZE 48 mm,25 mm\r\n'),
    Buffer.from('CLS\r\n'),
    Buffer.from(`BITMAP 10,20,${widthInBytes},${heightInDots},0,`),
    Buffer.from(data.flat()),
    Buffer.from('BARCODE 10,100,"128",50,1,0,2,2,"altospos.com"\r\n'),
    Buffer.from('PRINT 1\r\n'),
    Buffer.from('END\r\n'),
  ]);
  
  print(buffer);
});


And the result:


image

I had to gather information piece by piece when I implement the printing labels feature on Alto's POS & Inventory project. So I wrote this and the previous article in hope that it will be the starting point for someone in a similar situation.


You can find the code here.


No War! ✋🏽

