Prevent Your Free Heroku Dyno from Sleeping

JavaScript Developer. I love to build things, in code and otherwise. I also brew a righteous Kölsch.
There is, of course, a catch, which is that your free Heroku dyno (virtual machine instance) will take a nap whenever it has gone for thirty minutes or more without receiving any web traffic.
function to make an HTTP request to my app at regular intervals of less than thirty minutes, thus keeping the dyno from snoozing. Why not use
setTimeout
instead? It automatically repeats and would be slightly more concise, after all. You certainly could, but I have seen some accounts that
setInterval
can be problematic. Though it is admittedly unlikely my use case would run afoul of this type of problem, it also turned out that error handling was easier using setTimeout, as you will see.
setInterval
, and used a
wakeUpDyno
statement to declare it as the module's default export. I only needed to install one dependency:
modules.export
, though any Node library that makes HTTP requests will work.
node-fetch
- the address of the dyno (a string) – and
url
– the amount of time in minutes that our function will wait between making its HTTP requests (an integer).
interval
is called from inside
setTimeout
, passing it both an anonymous callback function, and the length of time it is to wait in milliseconds between calls (the time in minutes – interval – multiplied by 60,000 ms/min).
wakeUpDyno
argument.
url
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const wakeUpDyno = (url, interval) => {
const milliseconds = interval * 60000;
setTimeout(() => {
fetch(url);
}, milliseconds);
};
module.exports = wakeUpDyno;
,
setInterval
will only run once. So, I needed to make the function call itself again after finishing its
setTimeout
request.
fetch
request inside a
fetch
block, followed by a
try...catch
block containing the recursive call. This way, the function will call itself again, whether or not the previous
...finally
call fails.
fetch
const HTTP = require("HTTP");
const wakeUpDyno = (url, interval) => {
setTimeout(() => {
try {
HTTP.get(url, () => {
console.log(`Making HTTP request to ${url}...`)
});
}
catch (err) {
console.log(`Error fetching ${url}`);
}
finally {
wakeUpDyno(url, interval);
}
}, interval);
};
module.exports = wakeUpDyno;
parameter, and also to give the
callback
parameter a default value of 25 minutes.
interval
in another
callback
block, situated in the original
try...catch...finally
block. I moved the recursive call to
...finally
down to the more deeply nested second
wakeDyno
block, so that it would execute regardless of the success of
...finally
.
callback
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const wakeUpDyno = (url, interval = 25, callback) => {
const milliseconds = interval * 60000;
setTimeout(() => {
try {
console.log(`setTimeout called.`);
// HTTP GET request to the dyno's url
fetch(url).then(() => console.log(`Fetching ${url}.`));
}
catch (err) { // catch fetch errors
console.log(`Error fetching ${url}: ${err.message}
Will try again in ${interval} minutes...`);
}
finally {
try {
callback(); // execute callback, if passed
}
catch (e) { // catch callback error
callback ? console.log("Callback failed: ", e.message) : null;
}
finally {
// do it all again
return wakeUpDyno(url, interval, callback);
}
}
}, milliseconds);
};
module.exports = wakeUpDyno;
it in my project, and invoke it when I start up my Express server, like this:
require
const express = require("express");
const wakeUpDyno = require("wokeDyno.js"); // my module!
const PORT = 3000; // whatever port you like
const DYNO_URL = "https://howimadeathing.herokuapp.com"; // the url of your dyno
const app = express(); // instantiate Express app
app.listen(PORT, () => {
wakeUpDyno(DYNO_URL); // will start once server starts
})