How to Prevent Burnout and Keep Your Organization on Track

As a result of significant events going against me, I had a burnout in 2016. The key to overcoming and potentially protecting your staff and colleagues from burnout is understanding the emotional impact inherent in specific job responsibilities. Most burnout cases exhibit few exterior symptoms that could be identified besides being a little down or not as productive. Most symptoms are rationalized away because of other life issues or a particular time of year. However, burnout syndrome is a common occurrence in all industries.