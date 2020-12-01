How To Prepare Yourself For a Marathon [Part One]

richard-kubina

Get some running shoes so your shins don't blow up.My friend recently asked me how fast I run a mile and I hadn't done that since grade school, but it sounded like a fun, spontaneous thing to do. So I went out at night in my skateboard shoes and jogged a mile in 9:38 and my shins hurt the next day. I powered through the next day and did it in ~8:30! 😤Then my shins really hurt.So I bought some new New Balances ....aaaand proceeded to stop running. I should probably get back to that and not try to go fast, but just be consistent, do a mile a day.Maybe that's my (amateur and less obvious) advice: Ease into it