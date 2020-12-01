Before you go, check out these stories!

How To Prepare Yourself For a Marathon [Part One] by Arthur Tkachenko

How To Prepare Yourself For a Marathon [Part One]

December 1st 2020
@arthur.tkachenkoArthur

This Slack discussion by Arthur, David, Richard, Anna Bleker, Natasha and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability.

ArthurSep 30, 2020, 3:36 AM
Q&A about how to prepare yourself for a marathon (and not ruin your family, work, and health)
DavidSep 30, 2020, 4:46 PM
  1. decide that you are mentally tough as nails and that nothing will stop you from going left, left, left, right, left for 55,374 steps.
richard-kubinaSep 30, 2020, 5:02 PM
Get some running shoes so your shins don't blow up.

My friend recently asked me how fast I run a mile and I hadn't done that since grade school, but it sounded like a fun, spontaneous thing to do. So I went out at night in my skateboard shoes and jogged a mile in 9:38 and my shins hurt the next day. I powered through the next day and did it in ~8:30! 😤

Then my shins really hurt.

So I bought some new New Balances ....aaaand proceeded to stop running. I should probably get back to that and not try to go fast, but just be consistent, do a mile a day.

Maybe that's my (amateur and less obvious) advice: Ease into it
DavidSep 30, 2020, 5:09 PM
In grade school, I ran under some mile limit and got some sort of presidential award. it means less these days.

I have not timed my mile time since.

In general, I don't run unless there is a ball. its the dog in me.
ArthurSep 30, 2020, 5:57 PM
Yes, so the first piece of advice is simple: you should start your jogging session only when you prepared and warm up.

Especially if most of your time your body transferring yourself between few rooms.

Please be careful with your joints. You are growing, they get older as well. same with sneakers. if advertising says - "running shoes" - it doesn't mean anything.

And if you can track your pulse - do it. Because your heart is an important part of your body.
ArthurOct 1, 2020, 2:08 AM
Warm-up yourself. Always. Even if you very cool boy\girl. Plus, you shouldn't go for a run, immediately after waking up. So, if you want to accomplish a dzen, start to run at 5am, smell wind and soil - you must wake up at 4am 👼
DavidOct 1, 2020, 2:55 PM
make sure to learn how wikipedia defines marathon: The marathon is a long-distance race with an official distance of 42.195 kilometres (26 miles 385 yards),https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marathon#cite_note-IAAF-1 usually run as a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Road_running.

The event was instituted in commemoration of the fabled run of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Greece soldier https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pheidippides, a messenger from the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Marathon to Athens, who reported the victory. The marathon can be completed by running or with a run/walk strategy.

There are also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wheelchair divisions.
The marathon was one of the original modern https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olympics events in 1896, though the distance did not become standardized until 1921.

More than 800 marathons are held throughout the world each year, with the vast majority of competitors being recreational athletes, as larger marathons can have tens of thousands of participants
Anna BlekerOct 16, 2020, 7:28 PM
Okay, real talk. I did this and managed not to ruin myself (miraculously). 1) give up the idea that you're going to be able to drink booze for the next 6 months or stay up late, 2) do the Hal Higdon training plan, 3) get a running buddy so that you can't flake 🙂
DavidOct 29, 2020, 11:43 PM
Anna Bleker you are a superior human! How many times during the marathon did your body tell you to stop running?
Anna BlekerOct 29, 2020, 11:46 PM
David For the last 6 miles or so... approximately every 3 seconds. The music I was listening to was getting old, the sugar things stopped working--basically, there was NO DOPAMINE to be had. It was just SLOW, STEADY PAIN for those last 6 miles. Anyways, highly recommend it!
ArthurOct 30, 2020, 10:46 AM
When I was training I didn't give up any bad habits. As you get more quick metabolism - you can drink some beer and during the training session, everything will become steam. So when you arrived to your home - you'll be sober.
ArthurOct 30, 2020, 10:48 AM
Important to notice that everyone, before starting to run long distances should do a medical check-up. With no excuse.
NatashaOct 30, 2020, 3:28 PM
The body never needs to stop running. That's all in the mind 😉
LinhOct 30, 2020, 4:34 PM
Natasha, did you train for a marathon before? 😍
NatashaOct 31, 2020, 8:00 AM
Only half marathons! But I feel like maybe if you run trail, running half a marathon up a mountain is pretty close to running a full one on the road..? 😛


Image Credit: https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/02/17/runners-devastated-after-coronavirus-curtails-tokyo-marathon/

#slogging#health#mental-health#self-improvement#hackernoon-top-story#running#marathon#nike#web-monetization
