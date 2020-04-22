How to Practice Social Distancing Without Feeling Isolated

Feelings of isolation and loneliness have spiked in the past few months with most people now stuck at home with the outbreak of COVID-19. However, even before the pandemic, Americans still felt this isolation and loneliness - more than half of American adults said that they felt alone, at least some of the time. All generations, from Gen Z and Millennials to Gen X and Baby Boomers still feel lonely. Working at home may be a culprit for loneliness - remote workers are more likely to feel lonely as compared to traditional workers. K-12 teachers are the least likely to feel lonely - but with millions of students being sent home and online school taking over, this may be changing.

Social distancing has been proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses but social distancing is not the same as social isolation. Social isolation, unlike the positive effects of social distancing, can be extremely detrimental to mental health and well-being. Social isolation may lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, depression, cognitive decline, and more.

Fighting social isolation and loneliness can be difficult, but can be done using tech and tips. Americans, when they get the right amount of sleep, social interaction, and physical activity, say that they feel happier and less lonely. Making a routine can help keep mental fatigue and help you feel healthier and happier. Getting outside - taking a hike, walking your dog, or doing some yard work are all good activities to do. Staying in touch with friends, family, and loved ones can help fend off the effects of loneliness. A good way to do this is by planning a game night with friends - video games, board games, or card games are all options that can help you connect to your friends and family.

