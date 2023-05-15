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How to Package a Java Project in a "Box" using Spring Framework

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byAleksandr Tyryshkin@mindsky

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May 15th, 2023
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programming#java#spring#spring-framework#microservices#maven#gradle#software-architecture#java-development

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