How to Optimize Market Data APIs for Millisecond-Level Trading Performance

When I first started working with market data APIs, it quickly became clear that milliseconds can make the difference between a winning strategy and a missed opportunity. I spent hours chasing latency spikes, only to realize the bottleneck wasn’t in the strategy itself—it was in how the data was fetched and processed. Optimizing market data APIs isn’t just about choosing the “fastest” provider. It’s about managing requests, handling concurrency, and keeping incoming data clean. Here’s how I approached it. 1. Understanding Latency Sources Before making any changes, I mapped out where latency could creep in: Network delay: even the fastest APIs can fluctuate depending on routing.\nData parsing overhead: JSON serialization and deserialization can become significant in high-frequency scenarios.\nRequest patterns: many small requests are often slower than batched requests. Network delay: even the fastest APIs can fluctuate depending on routing. Data parsing overhead: JSON serialization and deserialization can become significant in high-frequency scenarios. Request patterns: many small requests are often slower than batched requests. Knowing these points helped me focus on what really mattered for performance. 2. Leveraging Asynchronous Requests Switching from synchronous to asynchronous requests made a noticeable difference. Using Python’s asyncio and aiohttp, multiple API calls can run concurrently without blocking the main thread: import asyncioimport aiohttpasync def fetch(session, url):async with session.get(url) as response:return await response.json()async def main():urls = ["https://api.marketdata.com/ticker1","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker2","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker3",]async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:results = await asyncio.gather(*(fetch(session, url) for url in urls))return resultsif__name__ == "main":data = asyncio.run(main())print(data) import asyncioimport aiohttpasync def fetch(session, url):async with session.get(url) as response:return await response.json()async def main():urls = ["https://api.marketdata.com/ticker1","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker2","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker3",]async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:results = await asyncio.gather(*(fetch(session, url) for url in urls))return resultsif__name__ == "main":data = asyncio.run(main())print(data) import asyncioimport aiohttpasync def fetch(session, url):async with session.get(url) as response:return await response.json()async def main():urls = ["https://api.marketdata.com/ticker1","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker2","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker3",]async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:results = await asyncio.gather(*(fetch(session, url) for url in urls))return resultsif__name__ == "main":data = asyncio.run(main())print(data) import asyncioimport aiohttpasync def fetch(session, url):async with session.get(url) as response:return await response.json()async def main():urls = ["https://api.marketdata.com/ticker1","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker2","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker3",]async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:results = await asyncio.gather(*(fetch(session, url) for url in urls))return resultsif__name__ == "main":data = asyncio.run(main())print(data) import asyncioimport aiohttpasync def fetch(session, url):async with session.get(url) as response:return await response.json()async def main():urls = ["https://api.marketdata.com/ticker1","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker2","https://api.marketdata.com/ticker3",]async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:results = await asyncio.gather(*(fetch(session, url) for url in urls))return resultsif__name__ == "main":data = asyncio.run(main())print(data) main This simple change cut API response times almost in half when handling multiple tickers. 3. Batch and Delta Updates Not all data needs to be fetched in full every second. Many APIs support delta updates, providing only the changes since the last call. Processing batch updates instead of full snapshots significantly reduces bandwidth and parsing overhead. # Pseudo-code for delta processinglast_snapshot = {}for update in api_stream:for symbol, value in update.items():last_snapshot[symbol] = value # update only the changes # Pseudo-code for delta processinglast_snapshot = {}for update in api_stream:for symbol, value in update.items():last_snapshot[symbol] = value # update only the changes # Pseudo-code for delta processinglast_snapshot = {}for update in api_stream:for symbol, value in update.items():last_snapshot[symbol] = value # update only the changes # Pseudo-code for delta processinglast_snapshot = {}for update in api_stream:for symbol, value in update.items():last_snapshot[symbol] = value # update only the changes # Pseudo-code for delta processinglast_snapshot = {}for update in api_stream:for symbol, value in update.items():last_snapshot[symbol] = value # update only the changes For high-frequency tickers, this approach works particularly well, since most values remain unchanged every millisecond. 4. Choosing Lightweight Data Structures Heavy data structures can slow down high-frequency processing. I found that using simple dictionaries instead of full pandas DataFrames for each tick keeps processing lightweight: ticks = {}for tick in api_stream:symbol = tick['symbol']ticks[symbol] = tick['price'] ticks = {}for tick in api_stream:symbol = tick['symbol']ticks[symbol] = tick['price'] ticks = {}for tick in api_stream:symbol = tick['symbol']ticks[symbol] = tick['price'] ticks = {}for tick in api_stream:symbol = tick['symbol']ticks[symbol] = tick['price'] ticks = {}for tick in api_stream:symbol = tick['symbol']ticks[symbol] = tick['price'] Data is only converted into DataFrames or NumPy arrays when calculations require it, keeping per-tick handling fast and memory-efficient. 5. Monitoring and Logging Optimization without visibility is just guessing. I implemented real-time monitoring of request latency, logging timestamps, API response times, and processing delays. This made it possible to continuously identify bottlenecks. After these adjustments, the data flow became predictable and fast. I could finally focus on strategy logic and edge cases rather than data handling. One key lesson I learned: efficient market data handling is just as critical as the strategy itself. Ignoring the data layer can mean losing milliseconds—and potentially profits.