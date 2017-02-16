How to monitor geth and autorestart it on crashes with monit

Site Color
I’m running geth and TheMillionEtherHomepage.com back-end on a low-cost Digital Ocean (DO) Ubuntu droplet. I use monit to autorestart geth and send email alerts when something goes wrong with the processes.
Here I’ll cover a working solution and a beautiful one which isn’t working (hope somebody will eventually fix it).
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install monit
Backup the config file and start editing it with nano:
$ sudo cp /etc/monit/monitrc /etc/monit/monitrc-orig # backup
$ sudo nano /etc/monit/monitrc
Allow access to monit status. Uncomment these lines:
set daemon 120 # number of seconds between checkups
set httpd port 2812 and
use address localhost # only accept connection from localhost
allow localhost # allow localhost to connect to the server
Let monit include *.cfg files from its conf.d directory. Uncomment (or add at the very end):
include /etc/monit/conf.d/*.cfg
Set up mail server to send alerts. Add these lines if you are using gmail:
# GMAIL
set mailserver smtp.gmail.com port 587
username "[email protected]" password "12345678"
using tlsv1
with timeout 30 seconds
set alert [email protected] # monit will send alerts to this address
Exit nano editor: Ctrl+X to save, type Y, press enter, and enter again when it asks for a filename (leave the same filename).
Set up permossions as monitrc now has very sensitive data.
$ sudo chmod 600 /etc/monit/monitrc
For better understanding of monit:
Create and start editing geth.cfg file with nano:
$ sudo nano /etc/monit/monitrc/geth.cfg
Paste this code:
# GETH
CHECK PROCESS geth MATCHING "[g]eth.*fast"
start program = "/bin/bash -c 'geth --fast --rpc --rpcport 8545 --rpccorsdomain localhost --cache=16 >/dev/null 2> /home/my-logs-folder/geth.log'" as uid username as gid username
stop program = "/bin/bash -c 'kill -HUP $(ps aux | grep '[g]eth' | awk '{print $2}')'" as uid username as gid username
if not exist then alert
if not exist then restart
Ctrl+X to save, type Y, press enter, and hit enter again when it asks for a filename.
Restart monit:
$ sudo monit reload
This config will perfectly send an email to you when geth crashes and will perfectly auto-restart geth
But. The disadvantage here is that it cannot send “graceful” -SIGINT signal to geth through monit. And have to send -HUP instead, which is presumably not safe (Is it safe to kill geth with SIGTERM?). I tried it and it works, but I prefer to send -SIGINT manually instead:
$ sudo monit unmonitor geth # so that monit won't restart geth again
$ PID_OF_GETH=`pidof geth` # get geth's process ID
$ kill -2 $PID_OF_GETH # KILL IT NOW!... but do it gracefully.
This is clumsy. I’ve tried to make it more graceful but failed. Posted this question at stackexchange — How to monitor and auto-restart geth with monit?
I know that the config should look very similar to this.
geth.cfg
# GETH
CHECK PROCESS geth with pidfile "/home/username/monit/geth.pid"
start program = "/bin/bash -c '/home/username/monit/geth.sh start'" as uid username as gid username
stop program = "/bin/bash -c '/home/username/monit/geth.sh stop'" as uid username as gid username
if not exist then alert
if not exist then restart
geth.sh
#!/bin/bash
PID='/home/username/monit/geth.pid'
LOGS='/home/username/monit/geth.log'
KEYS='\--fast --rpc --rpcport 8545 --rpccorsdomain localhost --ipcpath /home/username/.ethereum/geth.ipc --cache=16'
case $1 in
start)
setsid geth "$KEYS" &> "$LOGS" &
echo $! > "$PID"
;;
stop)
kill -SIGINT `cat "$PID"`
rm "$PID"
;;
*)
echo "usage: geth.sh {start|stop}"
;;
esac
exit 0
Beautiful isn’t it? If you know how to make it work please submit your answer here — How to monitor and auto-restart geth with monit?
After you restart monit, you can start geth with the following command:
$ sudo monit start geth
This will run geth, autorestart it on crashes and notify you via email if something goes wrong.
You can also check the monit status by the following command:
$ sudo monit status
And have a screen like this (mlneth here is python back-end of my project):
Happy monitoting and no alerts to you all!