How to Monitor Apache Flink with OpenTelemetry

Apache Flink monitoring support was recently made available in the open source OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. You can utilize this receiver in conjunction with any OTel collector including observIQ’s distribution of the collector. In this case, we are using Google Cloud Ops to monitor the performance of the JVM and JVM. We use the observIQ collector to collect the data and ship it to a Kubernetes back to a backend. We are using the Google Ops Agent instead, you can find the relevant config file here.





Apache Flink monitoring support was recently made available in the open source OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. You can check out the OpenTelemetry repo here! You can utilize this receiver in conjunction with any OTel collector: including the OpenTelemetry Collector and observIQ’s distribution of the collector. Below are quick instructions for setting up observIQ’s OpenTelemetry distribution, and shipping Apache Flink telemetry to a backend, in our case, we are using Google Cloud Ops.





You can find out more on observIQ’s GitHub page: https://github.com/observIQ/observiq-otel-collector

What Signals Matter?

Apache Flink is an open source, unified batch processing, and stream processing framework. The Apache Flink collector records 29 unique metrics, so there is a lot of data to pay attention to. Some specific metrics that users find valuable are:





Uptime and Restarts Two different metrics that record the duration a job has continued uninterrupted, and the number of full restarts a job has committed, respectively.

Checkpoints A number of metrics monitoring checkpoints can tell you the number of active checkpoints, the number of completed and failed checkpoints, and the duration of ongoing and past checkpoints.

Memory Usage Memory-related metrics are often relevant to monitor. The Apache Flink collector ships metrics that can tell you about total memory usage, both present and over time, mins and maxes, and how the memory is divided between different processes. All of the above categories can be gathered with the Apache Flink receiver – so let’s get started.



Before you Begin

If you don’t already have an OpenTelemetry collector built with the latest Apache Flink receiver installed, you’ll need to do that first. I suggest using the observIQ OpenTelemetry Collector distro that includes the Apache Flink receiver (and many others) and is simple to install with a one-line installer for Linux, Windows, MacOS. For how to deploy the collector on Kubernetes, there’s further documentation on the observiq-otel-collector-k8s repository.

Configuring the Apache Flink Receiver

Navigate to your OpenTelemetry configuration file. If you’re using the observIQ Collector, you’ll find it in one of the following location:





/opt/observiq-otel-collector/config.yaml (Linux)





For the observIQ OpenTelemetry Collector, edit the configuration file to include the Apache Flink receiver as shown below:





receivers: flinkmetrics: endpoint: http://localhost:8081 collection_interval: 10s Processors: nop: # Resourcedetection is used to add a unique (host.name) # to the metric resource(s),... target_key: namespace exporters: nop: # Add the exporter for your preferred destination(s) service: pipelines: metrics: receivers: [flinkmetrics] processors: [nop] exporters: [nop]





If you’re using the Google Ops Agent instead, you can find the relevant config file here.

Viewing the Metrics Collected

If you followed the steps detailed above, the following Apache Flink metrics will now be delivered to your preferred destination.

Metric Description flink.jvm.cpu.load

The CPU usage of the JVM for a jobmanager or taskmanager.

flink.jvm.cpu.time

The CPU time used by the JVM for a jobmanager or taskmanager.

flink.jvm.memory.heap.used

The amount of heap memory currently used.

flink.jvm.memory.heap.committed

The amount of heap memory guaranteed to be available to the JVM.

flink.jvm.memory.heap.max

The maximum amount of heap memory that can be used for memory management.

flink.jvm.memory.nonheap.used

The amount of non-heap memory currently used.

flink.jvm.memory.nonheap.committed

The amount of non-heap memory guaranteed to be available to the JVM.

flink.jvm.memory.nonheap.max

The maximum amount of non-heap memory that can be used for memory management.

flink.jvm.memory.metaspace.used

The amount of memory currently used in the Metaspace memory pool.

flink.jvm.memory.metaspace.committed

The amount of memory guaranteed to be available to the JVM in the Metaspace memory pool.

flink.jvm.memory.metaspace.max

The maximum amount of memory that can be used in the Metaspace memory pool.

flink.jvm.memory.direct.used

The amount of memory used by the JVM for the direct buffer pool.

flink.jvm.memory.direct.total_capacity

The total capacity of all buffers in the direct buffer pool.

flink.jvm.memory.mapped.used

The amount of memory used by the JVM for the mapped buffer pool.

flink.jvm.memory.mapped.total_capacity

The number of buffers in the mapped buffer pool.

flink.memory.managed.used

The amount of managed memory currently used.

flink.memory.managed.total

The total amount of managed memory.

flink.jvm.threads.count

The total number of live threads.

flink.jvm.gc.collections.count

The total number of collections that have occurred.

flink.jvm.gc.collections.time

The total time spent performing garbage collection.

flink.jvm.class_loader.classes_loaded

The total number of classes loaded since the start of the JVM.

flink.job.restart.count

The total number of restarts since this job was submitted, including full restarts and fine-grained restarts.

flink.job.last_checkpoint.time

The end to end duration of the last checkpoint.

flink.job.last_checkpoint.size

The total size of the last checkpoint.

flink.job.checkpoint.count

The number of checkpoints completed or failed.

flink.job.checkpoint.in_progress

The number of checkpoints in progress.

flink.task.record.count

The number of records a task has.

flink.operator.record.count

The number of records an operator has.

flink.operator.watermark.output

The last watermark this operator has emitted.





