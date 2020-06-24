How To Manage Your Business During Pandemic

In this Pandemic, Businessman is losing so much money they know it. If your elementary business base on offline, then their barely any chance of making money however If your business on online, then you can make some money because the e-commerce websites are helping out of there are services. I know some startup company their primarily based on online. One of my close friends, he shares some cold facts, how he manages his business in this pandemic.

Listen to your Clients

If your clients are in trouble, reach their problem and rectify the problem. In this time, Solution might be in your in front of your eyes but try to dig it. For this time, your clients might need your help, but due to this monetary problem, they don't say it. If you are sold a product in the past; however, He wants your service. Try to give him on low priced or free services. Then you can connect your client. In future, He might not get from any business of him in the future, but You're making a good relationship with him.

Enable your new sales Channel

Even as more of the country goes into lockdown, people still are going to want and need to buy things, creating opportunities to serve your market via alternative sales channels.

For example, if coronavirus is cutting down on foot traffic to your retail business, look to expand your e-commerce offerings.

Restaurants in China have seen a decrease in in-store customers, so they’re selling takeaway meals instead

You can boost your online marking sale; however, the profit will be necklace able in this pandemic. If you want to boost sale without paying then you need engage on social media and LinkedIn or Twitter. Many businessmen are already started doing that. Business is still going on, but more of it might need to happen online.

Social Media can help you figure out the problem, if you can’t find your solution then you need some advice from the expert.

Looking at your Employee

In this current situation, you need to prove your good leadership. If you have employees who are nervous about the coronavirus, be responsive to their concerns. I know it’s hard to work from home but you can improve your sales by using communication skills. This time trying to avoid meeting any client with them,’ will affect your employee’s health and also your clients.

Try to research business interruption insurance

The organizers of all those canceled big conferences – such as South by Southwest – almost certainly have insurance to cover their losses . The South by Southwest company is not shut down the business, the company said in a written statement. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”. So many businessmen are affecting economic losses that are way, they are covering insurance. Ask your Insurance broker to cover your business interruption. If they do then You can get some relief.

Long Term Business plans

In this current situation, if you think that the Virus is a not long relationship with a human then you might wrong. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), The COVID-19 will stay forever. If you planning to shut down your business then I suggest you don’t stop your business. Start planning for long-term investment in your business. Other countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea, other economies are already starting to recover.

