How to Manage ACLs in Symfony the Easy Peasy Way

purely relies on Doctrine entities and repositories to do its stuff, meaning the permissions are just stored in a database. It is agnostic in terms of your app's architecture.
EasyAclBundle
// src/EventSubscriber/TokenSubscriber.php
namespace App\EventSubscriber;
use App\Controller\AccessTokenController;
use Doctrine\ORM\EntityManagerInterface;
use Firebase\JWT\JWT;
use Symfony\Component\EventDispatcher\EventSubscriberInterface;
use Symfony\Component\HttpKernel\Event\ControllerEvent;
use Symfony\Component\HttpKernel\Exception\AccessDeniedHttpException;
use Symfony\Component\HttpKernel\KernelEvents;
class TokenSubscriber implements EventSubscriberInterface
{
public function __construct(EntityManagerInterface $em)
{
$this->em = $em;
}
public function onKernelController(ControllerEvent $event)
{
$controller = $event->getController();
// when a controller class defines multiple action methods, the controller
// is returned as [$controllerInstance, 'methodName']
if (is_array($controller)) {
$controller = $controller[0];
}
if ($controller instanceof AccessTokenController) {
$jwt = substr($event->getRequest()->headers->get('Authorization'), 7);
try {
$decoded = JWT::decode($jwt, getenv('JWT_SECRET'), ['HS256']);
} catch (\Exception $e) {
throw new AccessDeniedHttpException('Whoops! Access denied.');
}
$user = $this->em->getRepository('App:User')
->findOneBy(['id' => $decoded->sub]);
$identity = $this->em->getRepository('EasyAclBundle:Identity')
->findBy(['user' => $user]);
$rolename = $identity[0]->getRole()->getName();
$routename = $event->getRequest()->get('_route');
$isAllowed = $this->em->getRepository('EasyAclBundle:Permission')
->isAllowed($rolename, $routename);
if (!$isAllowed) {
throw new AccessDeniedHttpException('Whoops! Access denied.');
}
}
}
public static function getSubscribedEvents()
{
return [
KernelEvents::CONTROLLER => 'onKernelController',
];
}
}
...
$user = $this->em->getRepository('App:User')
->findOneBy(['id' => $decoded->sub]);
$identity = $this->em->getRepository('EasyAclBundle:Identity')
->findBy(['user' => $user]);
$rolename = $identity[0]->getRole()->getName();
$routename = $event->getRequest()->get('_route');
$isAllowed = $this->em->getRepository('EasyAclBundle:Permission')
->isAllowed($rolename, $routename);
...
and
Identity
) to determine if the user can access the current route.
Permission
# config/routes.yaml
api_post_create:
path: /api/posts
controller: App\Controller\Post\CreateController::index
methods: POST
api_post_delete:
path: /api/posts/{id}
controller: App\Controller\Post\DeleteController::index
methods: DELETE
api_post_edit:
path: /api/posts/{id}
controller: App\Controller\Post\EditController::index
methods: PUT
# config/packages/programarivm_easy_acl.yaml
programarivm_easy_acl:
target: App\Entity\User
permission:
-
role: Superadmin
routes:
- api_post_create
- api_post_delete
- api_post_edit
-
role: Admin
routes:
- api_post_create
- api_post_edit
-
role: Basic
routes:
- api_post_create
php bin/console doctrine:schema:update --force
easy_acl_identity
easy_acl_permission
easy_acl_role
easy_acl_route
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Entity\Identity
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Entity\Permission
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Entity\Role
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Entity\Route
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Repository\IdentityRepository
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Repository\PermissionRepository
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Repository\RoleRepository
Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Repository\RouteRepository
console command is to populate the easy ACL tables.
easy-acl:setup
php bin/console easy-acl:setup
This will reset the ACL. Are you sure to continue? (y) y
mysql> select * from easy_acl_identity;
Empty set (0.01 sec)
mysql> select * from easy_acl_permission;
+----+------------+-----------------+
| id | rolename | routename |
+----+------------+-----------------+
| 1 | Superadmin | api_post_create |
| 2 | Superadmin | api_post_delete |
| 3 | Superadmin | api_post_edit |
| 4 | Admin | api_post_create |
| 5 | Admin | api_post_edit |
| 6 | Basic | api_post_create |
+----+------------+-----------------+
6 rows in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> select * from easy_acl_role;
+----+------------+
| id | name |
+----+------------+
| 1 | Superadmin |
| 2 | Admin |
| 3 | Basic |
+----+------------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
mysql> select * from easy_acl_route;
+----+-----------------+---------+-----------------+
| id | name | methods | path |
+----+-----------------+---------+-----------------+
| 1 | api_post_create | POST | /api/posts |
| 2 | api_post_delete | DELETE | /api/posts/{id} |
| 3 | api_post_edit | PUT | /api/posts/{id} |
+----+-----------------+---------+-----------------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
tables are populated with data, but of course it is up to you to dynamically define your users' identities as in the data fixtures example shown below.
EasyAcl
// src/DataFixtures/EasyAcl/IdentityFixtures.php
namespace App\DataFixtures\EasyAcl;
use App\DataFixtures\UserFixtures;
use Doctrine\Bundle\FixturesBundle\Fixture;
use Doctrine\Bundle\FixturesBundle\FixtureGroupInterface;
use Doctrine\Common\DataFixtures\DependentFixtureInterface;
use Doctrine\Common\Persistence\ObjectManager;
use Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\EasyAcl;
use Programarivm\EasyAclBundle\Entity\Identity;
class IdentityFixtures extends Fixture implements FixtureGroupInterface, DependentFixtureInterface
{
private $easyAcl;
public function __construct(EasyAcl $easyAcl)
{
$this->easyAcl = $easyAcl;
}
public function load(ObjectManager $manager)
{
for ($i = 0; $i < UserFixtures::N; $i++) {
$index = rand(0, count($this->easyAcl->getPermission())-1);
$user = $this->getReference("user-$i");
$role = $this->getReference("role-$index");
$manager->persist(
(new Identity())
->setUser($user)
->setRole($role)
);
}
$manager->flush();
}
public static function getGroups(): array
{
return [
'easy-acl',
];
}
public function getDependencies(): array
{
return [
RoleFixtures::class,
UserFixtures::class,
];
}
}