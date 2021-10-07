Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Make your Rails App Work with the Mac M1 Chip [SOLVED] by@coderamisha

How to Make your Rails App Work with the Mac M1 Chip [SOLVED]

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
You can get started with creating your first project on rails [here](https://://guides.org/getting_started.html). If you get the same, you are in the right place. If it's still not working then try it out after all of the above steps: bundle install. This should make your rails app work on Mac M1 Chip. If not, let's discuss here, or you can DM me [here] or you. can Twitter.com/AmishaShukla5.
image
amisha-100 Hacker Noon profile picture

@coderamisha
amisha-100

Know about the problem solving and join in the technology revolution. #TechSetGo

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#ruby-on-rails#macos#terminal#rails-tutorial#ruby-on-rails-tutorial#rails-and-mac-m1-chip#programming#tutorial
Join Hacker Noon loading