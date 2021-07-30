\\\n> Learn how to make your first open-source contributions\n\n\\\nContributing to open-source is a great way to improve your programming skills, help others and learn how to work in a collaborative environment.\n\n\\\nHowever, many people are put off by the complexity of the projects. They also think that contributing to open-source is all about coding.\n\n\\\nBut that is not true! You can contribute to open source projects in other ways, such as:\n\n* Writing documentation\n* Creating supporting materials\n* Reviewing code\n* Translating to other languages\n* Structure and re-structure the code and project structure\n\n\\\nThus, in this article, you will learn how to make your first open-source contributions with the help of Hashnode documentation. [Hashnode](https://hashnode.com?source=OSSArt) is a blogging platform that open-sourced their documentation, which is a great place to start your open-source journey.\n\n\n---\n\n## About Open Source Software and the benefits of contributing\n\nBefore going further, let's clarify what open source means and what are the benefits of contributing to open source as a developer.\n\n\\\nIn the simplest terms, open-source software is software whose source code is available to anyone. As a result, people can see the implementation of the software and even contribute themselves to it. An example is the code editor Visual Studio Code, whose repository you can see [here](https://github.com/microsoft/vscode).\n\n\\\nOn the other hand, Github is an example of closed-source software. That means only specific people have access to the source code. Usually, the specific people are the founding organization/people and the team.\n\n\\\nNow that you know what open source is, let's see **the benefits of contributing to open-source software**. The most notable benefits are as follows:\n\n* Contributing to popular software can bring great satisfaction knowing that lots of people use your code.\n* You accelerate the progress of your programming skills. Writing code for a real-world application used by people is very different from building side projects.\n* By contributing to open source, you learn how to work in a team and a collaborative environment.\n* It can bring job opportunities; companies might notice your contributions and offer you a job.\n* By contributing, you can learn new skills. For instance, if you learnt a new programming language, you can contribute to a project using that language.\n* You develop non-technical skills such as communication, writing, problem-solving, creativity skills.\n\n\\\nTherefore, you can see that contributing to open-source software can bring lots of valuable benefits. It is a great way to accelerate your developer career.\n\n\n---\n\n## Before contributing\n\nUsually, open-source projects have a code of conduct and contribution guidelines. The code of conduct is a document that sets the behaviour expectations of the contributors. Its purpose is to create a healthy, positive, and constructive community.\n\n\\\nAdditionally, the contributions guidelines describe how you should create pull requests, open issues, and the workflow required to make contributions.\n\n\\\nBoth the code of conduct and the contribution guidelines are important, so it's highly recommended you check them before making any contribution.\n\n\n---\n\n## How to contribute\n\n ![Git logo](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-d-000-r-0-as-62-bnogm-1-c.jpg)\n\nTo contribute to open source, you should be familiar with the basic Git workflow. For this tutorial, you will be using the following workflow:\n\n* Fork the repository - in this case, the Hashnode documentation\n* Download the repository on your machine by cloning\n* Create a separate branch for your work\n* Make the required changes\n* Commit the changes\n* Push the changes\n* Open a pull request\n\n\\\nThis is the most basic Git workflow, and it's more than enough in most cases. I used it successfully to make contributions to complex codebases.\n\n\\\nThe next step is to find a project and start contributing! Therefore, let's do just that.\n\n### Find a project\n\nThe first step is to find an open-source project to contribute to. Finding a project to contribute can be difficult, but there are many ways to pick a project.\n\n\\\nYou can either choose a piece of software you are using daily or a project that piqued your interest. Alternatively, there are some websites that curate suitable projects/issues for beginners.\n\n\\\nHowever, as mentioned previously, you will use the [Hashnode documentation](https://github.com/Hashnode/support) to make your first contributions.\n\n### Fork the project\n\nTo fork the project, you need to go to the Hashnode documentation repository, which you can access [here](https://github.com/Hashnode/support).\n\n\\\nOnce you are in the repository, you should see a "Fork" button. Click on the button to create a copy of the repository in your account.\n\n\\\nSee figure 1 for reference.\n\n ![Forking a GitHub repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-e-000-s-0-as-67-nozee-3-w.jpg)Figure 1\n\n\\\nForking takes a while, but once it completes, you should see the repository in your account. Now, you might ask "**why fork the project and not clone it directly on the machine?**".\n\n\\\n**Forking a project** creates an independent copy of the project on your account. That means you can experiment with the forked project without affecting the original repository. Also, when you fork a project, you can contribute to the original project by creating pull requests. Thus, in this case, you fork the Hashnode repository, make changes, and then create pull requests to modify the original repository.\n\n\\\nOn the other hand, when you **clone a project**, you create a local copy of the remote repository. In simpler words, you "download" the repository from GitHub on your machine. Also, if the project is owned by anyone other than yourself, **you cannot contribute to the project** unless you are added as a collaborator. So cloning works when you are the repository owner or when you want to check a repository, but you do not wish to contribute.\n\n\\\nWith that being said, you should see the forked repository in your account. See figure 2 below for reference.\n\n ![Forked repository on GitHub](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-e-000-t-0-as-654-yf-0-h-86.jpg)Figure 2\n\n\\\nThe next step is to clone the repository on your machine.\n\n### Clone the project\n\nSince you forked the repository and now you own the copy, you can clone it on your machine and make changes.\n\n\\\nTo get your repository link, go to the forked repository, and click on the green button saying "Code". Once you click on the button, you should get the repository URL. See figure 3 for reference.\n\n ![Clone a repository on GitHub](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-g-000-u-0-as-65-g-0-y-81-sq.jpg)Figure 3\n\n\\\nCopy the URL, open your terminal and run the following command:\n\n```\ngit clone https://github.com/catalinstech/support.git\n```\n\n\\\n**Note**: Replace the above URL with your URL. If you copy my repository URL, it will not work as intended.\n\n\\\nWait for the repository to download on your machine, and once it's done, open it in your favourite code editor. Then, it's time to make some changes!\n\n### Create a branch\n\nWhen you make a change to the codebase, you usually do it in a separate branch.\n\n\\\nEach branch is independent of the others, which means that the changes in one branch are not visible to the other branches. Thus, branches allow people to work on the project without getting in conflict with each other.\n\n\\\nAlso, each project uses branch naming conventions, which specifies how you should name your branches. Naming your branches properly is important because it speeds the code review and collaboration.\n\n\\\nSome examples of branch naming conventions are as follows:\n\n* `username/branchName-issueID` - for instance, an example would be *catalinpit/add-login-1234*\n* `issueID-issue` - an example would be *7777-fix-broken-authentication*\n\n\\\nThe `issueID` represents the number/ID of the issue from Github. Each repository has a dedicated page to issues, and each issue has a unique ID. Thus, you can link the branch and the issue, which helps you avoid any confusion.\n\n\\\nMoving further, you can create a new branch and switch to it as follows:\n\n```\ngit checkout -b branch_name\n```\n\n\\\nAlternatively, you can create a new branch as follows:\n\n```\ngit branch branch_name\ngit checkout branch_name\n```\n\n\\\nWhat's the difference between the two commands? You can think of the first command as a shortcut for the second example.\n\n\\\nAfter you create the new branch and switch to it, you can start making changes.\n\n### Make the changes\n\nThe next step is to make changes to the documentation. Thus, open the repository in your favourite code editor.\n\n\\\nWhen it comes to making changes, it depends on the project you are contributing to. In this article, you will see a small example of fixing a typo in the Hashnode documentation.\n\n\\\nIn figure 4 below, you can see there is a typo - "CodeSanbox" should be "CodeSan**d**box".\n\n ![Screenshot of the typo](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-h-000-v-0-as-64-m-5-g-93-w-1.jpg)Figure 4\n\n\\\nThus, after adding the correct name, you save the file and commit it. That takes us to the next step!\n\n### Publish your changes\n\nThe first step of publishing your changes is to add them to the staging area. The staging area is a space where you can add the changes you want to include in your next commit.\n\n\\\nThe command `git add` allows us to do that - it adds your changes to the staging area. In simpler terms, it specifies what files to include in the next commit.\n\n\\\nIf you run `git status` in your terminal, it will show you what files are not staged for commit. See figure 5 for reference.\n\n ![Git status output from the terminal](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-h-000-w-0-as-6-agq-976-md.jpg)Figure 5\n\n\\\nYou can add your changes to the staging area in two ways. The first option is as follows:\n\n```\ngit add .\n```\n\n\\\nIf you run the above command, it adds all the changes to the staging area. For instance, if you modified five files, it adds all those files to the staging area.\n\n\\\nHowever, sometimes you might not want to do that. For example, you may want to only add specific changes. You can do it as follows:\n\n```\ngit add your_file_name\n```\n\n\\\nWith the above command, you add a specific file to the staging area instead of including all changes. In this example, I would run the command `git add faqs.md` because I made the changes in the `faqs.md` file.\n\n\\\nAfter you add your changes to the staging area, you can commit them!\n\n\\\n**Committing the changes**\n\nThe next step is to commit the changes. But what is a "git commit"?\n\n\\\nSimply saving the file is not enough for git. Thus, the command "git commit" allows us to save the project changes. According to the [Atlassian website](https://www.atlassian.com/git/tutorials/saving-changes/git-commit#:\\~:text=The%20git%20commit%20command%20captures,you%20explicitly%20ask%20it%20to.) - "the git commit command captures a snapshot of the project's currently staged changes."\n\n\\\nThe command below is how you commit your changes:\n\n```\ngit commit -m "Fixed CodeSandbox typo"\n```\n\n\\\nWhen you commit your changes, you also need to provide a message describing your changes. The `-m` flag in the command above stands for "message", and it allows you to add a summary of your changes.\n\n\\\nOnce you run the "commit" command, you should get a summary of your changes, as shown in figure 6 below.\n\n ![Git commit output from terminal](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-i-000-x-0-as-684-cj-62-mq.jpg)Figure 6\n\n\\\nNow you are ready to push the changes and create the pull request!\n\n\\\n**Push your changes**\n\nThe committed changes are only available in your local repository at the moment. That means they are only available to you.\n\n\\\nIf you want to send them to the remote repository, you need to "push" them. You can push changes to the remote repository with the following command:\n\n```\ngit push --set-upstream origin catalinpit/fix-type-faqs\n```\n\n\\\n**Note**: Replace `catalinpit/fix-type-faqs` with your branch name!\n\n\\\nAfter running the command, you should get a message in the terminal from where you can create a pull request. See figure 7 below for reference.\n\n ![A screenshot of the terminal](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-j-000-y-0-as-60-hg-863-iv.jpg)Figure 7\n\n\\\nClick on the link, and it will take you to GitHub to open the pull request.\n\n### Open the pull request\n\nLet's start by talking about **why you need a pull request** in the first place. So, why are pull requests required?\n\n\\\nWhen you work in a collaborative environment, you should not make direct changes to the codebase. By making direct changes without opening pull requests, there are high chances of introducing inefficient, poor code, bugs, and other issues.\n\n\\\nHowever, by creating pull requests, you avoid those issues. When you open a pull request, fellow team members and developers can see your changes. They can review your code and spot issues or suggest improvements. Thus, it's a win for everybody - you improve your programming skills and avoid improper code entering the database.\n\n\\\nThus, by opening pull request, the team:\n\n* Keeps the codebase to a high-quality standard\n* Avoids poor, inefficient code, bugs, and other issues\n* Can get valuable feedback and thus improve their skills\n\n\\\nNow that you know the importance of pull requests, let's create one!\n\n\\\n**Create the pull request**\n\nWhen you click on the link from the terminal (as shown in figure 7), you are taken to Github to open the pull request.\n\n\\\nBefore opening the pull request, read the contribution guidelines and make sure you respect them. Most projects have a template that you can use for pull requests.\n\n\\\nIn figure 8, you can see the pull request for the change I made to the Hashnode documentation.\n\n ![Creating a pull request on Github](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrqhl-93-k-000-z-0-as-64-l-8-f-4-ihw.jpg)Figure 8\n\n\\\nAfter adding a descriptive name and description, click on the green button saying "Create pull request" to create it.\n\n\\\nNow, you are done, and you need to wait for project maintainers to review your code. If everything is fine, the reviewers will merge your changes to the codebase. If there are improvements needed, you will have to implement them before your code is merged.\n\n\\\n**One tip for code reviews** - do not attach to your code and do not take the feedback personally. Other developers want to help you!\n\n\n---\n\n## Conclusion\n\nIn this article, you learnt the basic Git workflow required to make open-source contributions. It's not the only way, and there are other ways of doing it. However, the workflow is enough to start contributing.\n\n\\\nAlso, remember that contributing to open source is not only about writing code. You can contribute to open-source in other ways as well.\n\n\\\n\\\n\n---\n\n\\\n*The article is originally published on my blog - [catalins.tech](https://catalins.tech/getting-started-with-open-source-how-to-contribute-as-a-beginner)!*