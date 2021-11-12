Search icon
How to Make Whatsapp Clone in React Native: A Beginner's Guide [Part 1]

How to Make Whatsapp Clone in React Native: A Beginner’s Guide [Part 1]

A beginner's guide to make WhatsApp Clone using react-native (Expo) and FireBase (React-Native). In this article, I will just be talking about the features, firebase structure, and all the modules that we gonna use in this project.
@decodebuzzing
HarshVardhan Jain

Hi folks! I am Harsh Vardhan Jain, 14 years old and I aim to learn together and share my thoughts in the coding world.

