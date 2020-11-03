How To Make The Kubernetes Operator Rock: Basic Principles

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
This blog post demonstrates how you can use the Operator Lifecycle Manager to deploy a Kubernetes Operator to your cluster. Then, you will use the Operator to spin up an Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) cluster.
An operator is a software extension that uses custom resources (extension of the Kubernetes API) to manage complex applications on behalf of users.
The artifacts that come with an operator are:
The complexity encapsulated within an Operator can vary, as shown in the below diagram:
Kind is a tool for running local Kubernetes clusters using Docker container "nodes". Follow the steps in this section if you don't have a running Kubernetes cluster:
:
kind-es-cluster.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
nodes:
- role: control-plane
- role: worker
- role: worker
3. Create a cluster with a control plane and two worker nodes by running the Kind
command followed by the
create cluster
flag and the name of the configuration file:
--config
kind create cluster --config kind-es-cluster.yaml
Creating cluster "kind" ...
✓ Ensuring node image (kindest/node:v1.16.3) 🖼
✓ Preparing nodes 📦
✓ Writing configuration 📜
✓ Starting control-plane 🕹️
✓ Installing CNI 🔌
✓ Installing StorageClass 💾
✓ Joining worker nodes 🚜
Set kubectl context to "kind-kind"
You can now use your cluster with:
kubectl cluster-info --context kind-kind
Have a nice day! 👋
4. At this point, you can retrieve the list of services that were started on your cluster:
kubectl cluster-info
Kubernetes master is running at https://127.0.0.1:53519
KubeDNS is running at https://127.0.0.1:53519/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/kube-dns:dns/proxy
To further debug and diagnose cluster problems, use 'kubectl cluster-info dump'.
In this section, you'll install the Operator Lifecycle Manager ("OLM"), a tool that helps you manage the Operators deployed to your cluster in an automated fashion.
1. Run the following commands to install OLM:
curl -sL https://github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/0.13.0/install.sh | bash -s 0.13.0
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/installplans.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/subscriptions.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/catalogsources.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com created
namespace/olm created
namespace/operators created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/system:controller:operator-lifecycle-manager created
serviceaccount/olm-operator-serviceaccount created
clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/olm-operator-binding-olm created
deployment.apps/olm-operator created
deployment.apps/catalog-operator created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-edit created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-view created
operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/global-operators created
operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/olm-operators created
clusterserviceversion.operators.coreos.com/packageserver created
catalogsource.operators.coreos.com/operatorhubio-catalog created
Waiting for deployment "olm-operator" rollout to finish: 0 of 1 updated replicas are available...
deployment "olm-operator" successfully rolled out
deployment "catalog-operator" successfully rolled out
Package server phase: Installing
Package server phase: Succeeded
deployment "packageserver" successfully rolled out
The ECK Operator provides support for managing and monitoring multiple clusters, upgrading to new stack versions, scaling cluster capacity, etc. This section walks through installing the ECK Operator to your Kubernetes cluster:
1. Enter the following
command to install the ECK Operator:
kubectl apply
kubectl apply -f https://download.elastic.co/downloads/eck/1.0.0/all-in-one.yaml
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created
clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created
namespace/elastic-system created
statefulset.apps/elastic-operator created
serviceaccount/elastic-operator created
validatingwebhookconfiguration.admissionregistration.k8s.io/elastic-webhook.k8s.elastic.co created
service/elastic-webhook-server created
secret/elastic-webhook-server-cert created
2. Remember that the ECK Operator is a Kubernetes resource. Thus, you can display it by using the following command:
kubectl get CustomResourceDefinition
NAME CREATED AT
apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
catalogsources.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:21Z
clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
installplans.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:25Z
operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:21Z
subscriptions.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
3. To see more details about a specific CRD, run the
command followed by the name of the CRD:
kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition
kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Name: elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Namespace:
Labels: <none>
Annotations: kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration:
{"apiVersion":"apiextensions.k8s.io/v1beta1","kind":"CustomResourceDefinition","metadata":{"annotations":{},"creationTimestamp":null,"name...
API Version: apiextensions.k8s.io/v1
Kind: CustomResourceDefinition
Metadata:
Creation Timestamp: 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
Generation: 1
Resource Version: 1074
Self Link: /apis/apiextensions.k8s.io/v1/customresourcedefinitions/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
UID: 2332769c-ead3-4208-b6bd-68b8cfcb3692
Spec:
Conversion:
Strategy: None
Group: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Names:
Categories:
elastic
Kind: Elasticsearch
List Kind: ElasticsearchList
Plural: elasticsearches
Short Names:
es
Singular: elasticsearch
Preserve Unknown Fields: true
Scope: Namespaced
Versions:
Additional Printer Columns:
Json Path: .status.health
Name: health
Type: string
Description: Available nodes
Json Path: .status.availableNodes
4. You check the progress of the installation with:
kubectl -n elastic-system logs -f statefulset.apps/elastic-operator
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.656Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting workers","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"license-controller","worker count":1}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.757Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"kind source: /, Kind="}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.758Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"kind source: /, Kind="}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"channel source: 0xc00003a870"}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting Controller","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller"}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.760Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting workers","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","worker count":1}
5. List the pods running in the
namespace with:
elastic-system
kubectl get pods -n elastic-system
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
elastic-operator-0 1/1 Running 0 11m
Make sure the status is
before moving on.
Running
In this section, we'll walk you through the process of deploying an Elasticsearch cluster with the Kubernetes Operator.
1. Create a file called
with the following content:
elastic-search-cluster.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 2
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
Things to note in the above output:
parameter specifies the Elasticsearch version the Operator will deploy
version
parameter sets the number of database nodes. Make sure it's not greater than the number of nodes in your Kubernetes cluster.
count
2. Create a two-node Elasticsearch cluster by entering the following command:
kubectl apply -f elastic-search-cluster.yaml
elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created
Behind the scenes, the Operator automatically creates and manages the resources needed to achieve the desired state.
You can now run the following command to see the status of the newly created Elasticsearch cluster:
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart unknown 7.5.2 3m51s
Note that the
status has not been reported yet. It takes a few minutes for the process to complete. Then, the
HEALTH
status will show as
HEALTH
:
green
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 2 7.5.2 Ready 8m47s
4. Check the status of the pods running in your cluster with:
kubectl get pods --selector='elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-es-default-0 1/1 Running 0 9m18s
quickstart-es-default-1 1/1 Running 0 9m18s
To verify the installation, follow these steps.
1. The Operator exposes the service with a static IP address. Run the following
command to see it:
kubectl get service
kubectl get service quickstart-es-http
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
quickstart-es-http ClusterIP 10.103.196.28 <none> 9200/TCP 15m
2. To forward all connections made to
to port 9200 of the pod running the
localhost:9200
service, type the following command in a new terminal window:
quickstart-es-http
kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-es-http 9200
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:9200 -> 9200
Forwarding from [::1]:9200 -> 9200
3. Move back to the first terminal window. The password for the
user is stored in a Kubernetes secret. Use the following command to retrieve the password, and save it into an environment variable called
elastic
:
PASSWORD
PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret quickstart-es-elastic-user -o=jsonpath='{.data.elastic}' | base64 --decode)
4. At this point, you can use
to make a request:
curl
curl -u "elastic:$PASSWORD" -k "https://localhost:9200"
{
"name" : "quickstart-es-default-0",
"cluster_name" : "quickstart",
"cluster_uuid" : "g0_1Vk9iQoGwFWYdzUqfig",
"version" : {
"number" : "7.5.2",
"build_flavor" : "default",
"build_type" : "docker",
"build_hash" : "8bec50e1e0ad29dad5653712cf3bb580cd1afcdf",
"build_date" : "2020-01-15T12:11:52.313576Z",
"build_snapshot" : false,
"lucene_version" : "8.3.0",
"minimum_wire_compatibility_version" : "6.8.0",
"minimum_index_compatibility_version" : "6.0.0-beta1"
},
"tagline" : "You Know, for Search"
}
This section walks through creating a new Kibana cluster using the Kubernetes Operator.
1. Create a file called
with the following content:
kibana.yaml
apiVersion: kibana.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Kibana
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.1
count: 1
elasticsearchRef:
name: quickstart
podTemplate:
metadata:
labels:
foo: kibana
spec:
containers:
- name: kibana
resources:
requests:
memory: 1Gi
cpu: 0.5
limits:
memory: 1Gi
cpu: 1
2. Enter the following
command to create a Kibana cluster:
kubectl apply
kubectl apply -f kibana.yaml
kibana.kibana.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created
3. During the installation, you can check on the progress by running:
kubectl get kibana
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE
quickstart 7.5.1 3s
Note that in the above output, the
status hasn't been reported yet.
HEALTH
Once the installation is completed, the
status will show as green:
HEALTH
kubectl get kibana
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.1 104s
4. At this point, you can list the Kibana pods by entering the following
command:
kubectl get pods
kubectl get pod --selector='kibana.k8s.elastic.co/name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-kb-7578b8d8fc-ftvbz 1/1 Running 0 70s
Follow these steps to verify your Kibana installation.
1. The Kubernetes Operator has created a
service for Kibana. You can retrieve it like this:
ClusterIP
kubectl get service quickstart-kb-http
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
quickstart-kb-http ClusterIP 10.98.126.75 <none> 5601/TCP 11m
2. To make the service available on your host, type the following command in a new terminal window:
kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-kb-http 5601
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:5601 -> 5601
Forwarding from [::1]:5601 -> 5601
3. To access Kibana, you need the password for the
user. You've already saved it into an environment variable called
elastic
in Step 3 of the Verify Your Elasticsearch Installation section. You can now display it with:
PASSWORD
echo $PASSWORD
vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q
In our example, the password is vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q but yours will be different.
4. Now, you can access Kibana by pointing your browser to https://localhost:5601
5. Log in using the
username and the password you retrieved earlier:
elastic
In this section, you'll learn how to scale down and up your ECK Cluster.
1. To scale down, modify the number of nodes running Elasticsearch by specifying
in your
nodeSets.count: 1
file. Your spec should look like this:
elasticsearch.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 1
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
2. You can apply the spec with:
kubectl apply -f elastic-search.yaml
elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart configured
Behind the scenes, the Operator makes required changes to reach the desired state. This can take a bit of time.
3. In the meantime, you can display the status of your cluster by entering the following command:
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.2 ApplyingChanges 56m
In the above output, note that there's only one node running Elasticsearch.
4. You can list the pods running Elasticsearch:
kubectl get pods --selector='elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-es-default-0 1/1 Running 0 58m
5. Similarly, you can scale up your Elasticsearch cluster by specifying
in your
nodeSets.count: 2
file:
elasticsearch.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 3
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
6. You can monitor the progress with:
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.2 ApplyingChanges 61m
Once the desired stats is reached, the
column will show as
PHASE
:
Ready
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 2 7.5.2 Ready 68m
Congratulations, you've covered a lot of ground, and now you are familiar with the basic principles behind the Kubernetes Operator! In a future post, we'll walk through the process of writing our own Operator.
Thanks for reading!
