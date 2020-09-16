How To Make Marvelous Microcopy: 7 Surefire Tips

👨💻 I design stuff for the web and run learnuxd.io
Good microcopy is one of the fastest ways to improve an interface. Try doing an audit on your UI with these tips to see how it stands up.
Address the reader instead of just talking out loud. Use the word you. People pay more attention when you talk directly to them.
Names for interactive elements should begin with an action verb. The same goes for important copy. Starting with a verb is more direct and engaging.
Point out concerning actions before your user can worry about your motives. Be transparent—make sure they understand what they’re doing and why.
Write conversationally, like you’re one-on-one. Be professional but get rid of jargon. Use familiar, simple words with a friendly, relaxed tone.
Most of the time, active voice is the way to go. It’s easier to understand than passive voice, feels more personal, and is often shorter and stronger.
Avoid negative, threatening, or overly technical words. Be friendly, show empathy, take the time to explain what’s going on, and be helpful.
We write code iteratively, so why everything else? Things probably won’t be perfect the first time around. Test, refine, ship again. It adds up.
Originally posted on learnuxd.io.
