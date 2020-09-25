How To Make an Internal Employee Survey on Endpoint Security

Founder of gtmars.com & plan2trip.com. Sharing knowledge in the digital world about Cybersecurity
Employee’s Endpoint security Internal Survey-Template
★ I have designed an internal employee survey on endpoint security, moreover consider it as a survey template, you can even customize this survey and add questions specific to your organization’s needs and goals.
★ This Endpoint security survey helps an individual organization to identify the most relevant conclusions on the current state of IT security’s policy, methods, and logical insight into the IT security maturity level with a focus on cyber-security development.
To download this survey, click here
Passkey: B*%EnD_$20-sEc-!ty
★ Your employees need to understand what is all about? Explain the survey topic and its
★ Purpose - Your introduction only needs to be in a paragraph or two more paragraphs at most. Please, Include the following useful information in your introduction: Your name or the name of the company or organization you represent, and other informations as like mentioned in this survey.
Survey Introduction:
★ We are conducting an internal employee survey on endpoint security, which will be conducted online from now on. Thank you for your participation and hope to hear from you. The network security team is investigating employees’ endpoint protection and security solutions. We invite all employees to take part in the survey, and the active participation of employees will provide the ideal results for the team.
★ The survey itself contains 40 questions and takes about 5–10 minutes to complete. To ensure the privacy and confidentiality of all your responses to the company, we only ask which department you work in, which will help us collect and analyze the data.
★ Please note that this is an anonymous survey. We will not see your personal response: the automated program will aggregate and provide a survey without a name or email address.
Note: We must answer All questions. Please, do not click Yes/No before reading the question. Thank you for your understanding.
Please take a moment to complete the following quick survey.
*Required
1. What department do you work in*? Please, choose the applicable department from the given below list *.
2. What type of devices are you using at present*?
3. If you are a Windows user, which version of Windows OS installed on the computer*?
Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system name
4. If you are using windows 10, can you choose the correct updated version from your device*?
Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system Version.
5. If you are a MAC user, at present, which version of MAC do you have*?
Tip: Click the Apple menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen and then select the “About This Mac” command.
6. When did you last updated your Windows Operating system*?
Tip: Click Windows “Settings,” -> Click “Update Security” -> Click “Windows Update” -> Click “Update History,”.
7. When did you last updated your MAC Operating system*?
8. How many laptops do you carry to the work*?
9. How many smart devices do you carry to work*?
Example: Smartphones, iPhone, iPad, Smart-watch, Bluetooth headphones/headsets*?
10. Do you have an antivirus installed on your PC/MAC*?
11. Do you have an antivirus installed on your Mobile*?
12. which PC antivirus Application are you using*? If applicable, Choose multiple*?
13. Are you an Android or iPhone User*?
14. If you answered above yes, can you tell us how many times once you perform an automatic or manual scan for a virus*?
15. Have you ever found a virus or Trojan on your computer at work in the past*?
16. Do you lock your computer when you leave the work desk*?
17. Do your PC/MAC screens automatically lock after 10 minutes in idle*?
18. Which web browser do you normally use *? If applicable, Choose multiple.
19. Do you classify your data, identifying sensitive data versus non-sensitive*?
20. Are you taking any measures to protect sensitive data (document) under your control*?
21. Is the most valuable or company’s sensitive data protected using encryption*?
22. Are you or Can you use your own personal devices, such as your mobile phone, Thumb drive), to store or transfer confidential company information*?
23. Do you follow any procedure for creating a retrievable backup and archival copies of the company’s critical information*?
24. Do you have any procedures for disposing of documents*?
25. Does your desk have any sensitive files*?
26. Where do you place the company’s confidential files*?
27. How often do you take information from the office and use your computer at home to work on it*?
28. How many days once you change your computer password*?
29. Are you using a secure password that exceeds 8 or more characters*?
30. Can you ensure that only authorized personnel has access to your computers*?
31. Whether the password of the work PC has been authorized or notified to others, has the password been changed*?
32. are you using windows firewall, is it turned on or off*?
33. Have you found any virus in your PC in the past 3 months*?
34. Do you open any advertisement, eCommerce, event invitation emails from unknown sources*?
35. Have you downloaded and installed any unknown third-party software on your computer at work in the past 3 months*?
36. Do you know what an email scam is and how to identify one*?
37. My computer has no value to hackers; they do not target me) What do you think*?
38. Do you know whom to contact in case your computer is infected or locked by malware*?
39. If you delete a file from your computer, Flash-drive, or hard drive, that information can no longer recover*?
40. How secure do you feel your computer is*?
— — — — — — — — — End of the Survey! 👏 👏 👏 — — — — — — —
Thank you very much!
