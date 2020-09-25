How To Make an Internal Employee Survey on Endpoint Security

Employee’s Endpoint security Internal Survey-Template

★ I have designed an internal employee survey on endpoint security, moreover consider it as a survey template, you can even customize this survey and add questions specific to your organization’s needs and goals.

★ This Endpoint security survey helps an individual organization to identify the most relevant conclusions on the current state of IT security’s policy, methods, and logical insight into the IT security maturity level with a focus on cyber-security development.

To download this survey, click here

Passkey: B*%EnD_$20-sEc-!ty

★ Your employees need to understand what is all about? Explain the survey topic and its

★ Purpose - Your introduction only needs to be in a paragraph or two more paragraphs at most. Please, Include the following useful information in your introduction: Your name or the name of the company or organization you represent, and other informations as like mentioned in this survey.

Survey Introduction:

★ We are conducting an internal employee survey on endpoint security, which will be conducted online from now on. Thank you for your participation and hope to hear from you. The network security team is investigating employees’ endpoint protection and security solutions. We invite all employees to take part in the survey, and the active participation of employees will provide the ideal results for the team.

★ The survey itself contains 40 questions and takes about 5–10 minutes to complete. To ensure the privacy and confidentiality of all your responses to the company, we only ask which department you work in, which will help us collect and analyze the data.

★ Please note that this is an anonymous survey. We will not see your personal response: the automated program will aggregate and provide a survey without a name or email address.

Note: We must answer All questions. Please, do not click Yes/No before reading the question. Thank you for your understanding.

Please take a moment to complete the following quick survey.

*Required

1. What department do you work in*? Please, choose the applicable department from the given below list *.

Executives

Director

Senior Vice President (VP)

Vice President (VP)

Accounting and Finance

HR

Marketing & Communications

Business Strategy

Legal

Commerce Department

Product Department

R&D Department

Sales

Pre-sales solution Department

Customer Care Department

Network Department

Operation and Maintenance Department

Physical security

Reception

2. What type of devices are you using at present*?

Windows

MAC

Unix distributions (ALL)

3. If you are a Windows user, which version of Windows OS installed on the computer*?

Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system name

Windows 10

Windows 8.1

Windows 8

Windows 7

Windows Vista

Windows XP

I do not know

4. If you are using windows 10, can you choose the correct updated version from your device*?

Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system Version.

Version 1709

Version 1803

Version 1809

Version 1903

Version 1909

Version 2004

Not applicable

5. If you are a MAC user, at present, which version of MAC do you have*?

Tip: Click the Apple menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen and then select the “About This Mac” command.

MacOS 10.15: Catalina (Jazz)

MacOS 10.14: Mojave

MacOS 10.13: High Sierra

MacOS 10.12: Sierra

OS X 10.11: El Capitan

OS X 10.10: Yosemite

OS X 10.9 Mavericks

Not applicable

6. When did you last updated your Windows Operating system*?

Tip: Click Windows “Settings,” -> Click “Update Security” -> Click “Windows Update” -> Click “Update History,”.

I set it to update automatically

This Month

Last Month

Sometimes when I remember

Delay it/ignored notifications

I don’t know what is windows update

Never

Not applicable

7. When did you last updated your MAC Operating system*?

I set it to update automatically

This Month

Last Month

Sometimes when I remember

Delay it/ignored notifications

I don’t know what is windows update

Never

Not applicable

8. How many laptops do you carry to the work*?

one

Two

Three

None

9. How many smart devices do you carry to work*?

Example: Smartphones, iPhone, iPad, Smart-watch, Bluetooth headphones/headsets*?

1

2

3

4

5

10. Do you have an antivirus installed on your PC/MAC*?

Yes

No

I don’t know

11. Do you have an antivirus installed on your Mobile*?

Yes

No

I don’t know

12. which PC antivirus Application are you using*? If applicable, Choose multiple*?

360 Security

Mobile Tencent Protect

Trend Micro

Avast

Microsoft(Windows Defender Antivirus)

ESET

Symantec

AVG

Avira

Kaspersky

McAfee

Bitdefender

Other's type it:

13. Are you an Android or iPhone User*?

Android

iPhone

Windows phone

BlackBerry OS

Others:

14. If you answered above yes, can you tell us how many times once you perform an automatic or manual scan for a virus*?

Automatic

This month

Last month

Sometimes when I remember

Delayed/ignored notifications

When my PC slow down

Never

15. Have you ever found a virus or Trojan on your computer at work in the past*?

Yes, my computer has been infected before.

No, my computer has never been infected.

I do not know, what is a virus or Trojan horse*?

16. Do you lock your computer when you leave the work desk*?

Yes, I do (Yes; I do)

No, I don’t do

No one touches my PC

17. Do your PC/MAC screens automatically lock after 10 minutes in idle*?

Yes

No

18. Which web browser do you normally use *? If applicable, Choose multiple.

Internet Explorer

Q360

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Safari (Apple)

Other's type it:

19. Do you classify your data, identifying sensitive data versus non-sensitive*?

Yes, I do

No, I don’t

Not Applicable

20. Are you taking any measures to protect sensitive data (document) under your control*?

Yes, I do

Partially take care of it

No, I don’t

Not Applicable

21. Is the most valuable or company’s sensitive data protected using encryption*?

Yes, I do (Yes; I do with encryption)

Yes, but not with any encryption protocol

No, I don’t

Never heard about encryption

Not Applicable

22. Are you or Can you use your own personal devices, such as your mobile phone, Thumb drive), to store or transfer confidential company information*?

Yes, I do

No, I don’t

Not Applicable

23. Do you follow any procedure for creating a retrievable backup and archival copies of the company’s critical information*?

Yes, I do

No procedures, store randomly

No, I don’t

I don’t take a backup

Not Applicable

24. Do you have any procedures for disposing of documents*?

Yes, I do

No, I don’t

No procedures, Direct disposal

Not Applicable

25. Does your desk have any sensitive files*?

Yes, I do

No, I don’t

Not Applicable

26. Where do you place the company’s confidential files*?

On the desk

Secure cabinet

Personal Cabinet

Unattended

27. How often do you take information from the office and use your computer at home to work on it*?

Almost every day

At least once a week

At least twice a week

At least once a month

Not applicable

Never

28. How many days once you change your computer password*?

Every week

30 days once

60 days once

90 days once

Once in a year

Never

29. Are you using a secure password that exceeds 8 or more characters*?

Yes (8 or more characters)

No (less than 8 characters)

No Password

30. Can you ensure that only authorized personnel has access to your computers*?

Only myself

Share with colleagues/team

I’m not sure

31. Whether the password of the work PC has been authorized or notified to others, has the password been changed*?

Changed

Not Changed

I don’t Know

Not applicable

Other's type it:

32. are you using windows firewall, is it turned on or off*?

Yes, it’s enabled

No, it’s not enabled

I do not know what a firewall is

33. Have you found any virus in your PC in the past 3 months*?

Yes

No

I do not know

34. Do you open any advertisement, eCommerce, event invitation emails from unknown sources*?

Yes

No

There is nothing wrong with opening an attachment from them

35. Have you downloaded and installed any unknown third-party software on your computer at work in the past 3 months*?

Yes

No

Well, I don’t remember it

36. Do you know what an email scam is and how to identify one*?

Yes, I do

No, I do not

I don’t care

37. My computer has no value to hackers; they do not target me) What do you think*?

True

False

38. Do you know whom to contact in case your computer is infected or locked by malware*?

Yes, I know who to contact

No, I don’t know who to contact

39. If you delete a file from your computer, Flash-drive, or hard drive, that information can no longer recover*?

True

False

40. How secure do you feel your computer is*?

Very secure

Secure

Not secure

No idea

— — — — — — — — — End of the Survey! 👏 👏 👏 — — — — — — —

Thank you very much!

To download this survey, click here

Passkey: B*%EnD_$20-sEc-!ty

