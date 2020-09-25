Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHow To Make an Internal Employee Survey on Endpoint Security by@gtmars.com

How To Make an Internal Employee Survey on Endpoint Security

September 25th 2020
Author profile picture

@gtmars.comMr.Vic

Founder of gtmars.com & plan2trip.com. Sharing knowledge in the digital world about Cybersecurity

Employee’s Endpoint security Internal Survey-Template

★ I have designed an internal employee survey on endpoint security, moreover consider it as a survey template, you can even customize this survey and add questions specific to your organization’s needs and goals.

★ This Endpoint security survey helps an individual organization to identify the most relevant conclusions on the current state of IT security’s policy, methods, and logical insight into the IT security maturity level with a focus on cyber-security development.

To download this surveyclick here

Passkey: B*%EnD_$20-sEc-!ty

★ Your employees need to understand what is all about? Explain the survey topic and its

Purpose - Your introduction only needs to be in a paragraph or two more paragraphs at most. Please, Include the following useful information in your introduction: Your name or the name of the company or organization you represent, and other informations as like mentioned in this survey.

Survey Introduction:

★ We are conducting an internal employee survey on endpoint security, which will be conducted online from now on. Thank you for your participation and hope to hear from you. The network security team is investigating employees’ endpoint protection and security solutions. We invite all employees to take part in the survey, and the active participation of employees will provide the ideal results for the team.

★ The survey itself contains 40 questions and takes about 5–10 minutes to complete. To ensure the privacy and confidentiality of all your responses to the company, we only ask which department you work in, which will help us collect and analyze the data.

★ Please note that this is an anonymous survey. We will not see your personal response: the automated program will aggregate and provide a survey without a name or email address.

Note: We must answer All questions. Please, do not click Yes/No before reading the question. Thank you for your understanding.

Please take a moment to complete the following quick survey.

*Required

1. What department do you work in*? Please, choose the applicable department from the given below list *.

  • Executives
  • Director
  • Senior Vice President (VP)
  • Vice President (VP)
  • Accounting and Finance
  • HR
  • Marketing & Communications
  • Business Strategy
  • Legal
  • Commerce Department
  • Product Department
  • R&D Department
  • Sales
  • Pre-sales solution Department
  • Customer Care Department
  • Network Department
  • Operation and Maintenance Department
  • Physical security
  • Reception

Add alt text

2. What type of devices are you using at present*?

  • Windows
  • MAC
  • Unix distributions (ALL)

3. If you are a Windows user, which version of Windows OS installed on the computer*?

Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system name

  • Windows 10
  • Windows 8.1
  • Windows 8
  • Windows 7
  • Windows Vista
  • Windows XP
  • I do not know

4. If you are using windows 10, can you choose the correct updated version from your device*?

Tip: Type winver in the windows search box and press Enter it will display the operating system Version.

  • Version 1709
  • Version 1803
  • Version 1809
  • Version 1903
  • Version 1909
  • Version 2004
  • Not applicable

5. If you are a MAC user, at present, which version of MAC do you have*?

Tip: Click the Apple menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen and then select the “About This Mac” command.

  • MacOS 10.15: Catalina (Jazz)
  • MacOS 10.14: Mojave
  • MacOS 10.13: High Sierra
  • MacOS 10.12: Sierra
  • OS X 10.11: El Capitan
  • OS X 10.10: Yosemite
  • OS X 10.9 Mavericks
  • Not applicable

6. When did you last updated your Windows Operating system*?

Tip: Click Windows “Settings,” -> Click “Update Security” -> Click “Windows Update” -> Click “Update History,”.

  • I set it to update automatically
  • This Month
  • Last Month
  • Sometimes when I remember
  • Delay it/ignored notifications
  • I don’t know what is windows update
  • Never
  • Not applicable

7. When did you last updated your MAC Operating system*?

  • I set it to update automatically
  • This Month
  • Last Month
  • Sometimes when I remember
  • Delay it/ignored notifications
  • I don’t know what is windows update
  • Never
  • Not applicable

8. How many laptops do you carry to the work*?

  • one
  • Two
  • Three
  • None

9. How many smart devices do you carry to work*?

Example: Smartphones, iPhone, iPad, Smart-watch, Bluetooth headphones/headsets*?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

10. Do you have an antivirus installed on your PC/MAC*?

  • Yes
  • No
  • I don’t know

11. Do you have an antivirus installed on your Mobile*?

  • Yes
  • No
  • I don’t know

12. which PC antivirus Application are you using*? If applicable, Choose multiple*?

  • 360 Security
  • Mobile Tencent Protect
  • Trend Micro
  • Avast
  • Microsoft(Windows Defender Antivirus)
  • ESET
  • Symantec
  • AVG
  • Avira
  • Kaspersky
  • McAfee
  • Bitdefender
  • Other's type it:

13. Are you an Android or iPhone User*?

  • Android
  • iPhone
  • Windows phone
  • BlackBerry OS
  • Others:

14. If you answered above yes, can you tell us how many times once you perform an automatic or manual scan for a virus*?

  • Automatic
  • This month
  • Last month
  • Sometimes when I remember
  • Delayed/ignored notifications
  • When my PC slow down
  • Never

15. Have you ever found a virus or Trojan on your computer at work in the past*?

  • Yes, my computer has been infected before.
  • No, my computer has never been infected.
  • I do not know, what is a virus or Trojan horse*?

16. Do you lock your computer when you leave the work desk*?

  • Yes, I do (Yes; I do)
  • No, I don’t do
  • No one touches my PC

17. Do your PC/MAC screens automatically lock after 10 minutes in idle*?

  • Yes
  • No

18. Which web browser do you normally use *? If applicable, Choose multiple.

  • Internet Explorer
  • Q360
  • Google Chrome
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari (Apple)
  • Other's type it:

19. Do you classify your data, identifying sensitive data versus non-sensitive*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No, I don’t
  • Not Applicable

20. Are you taking any measures to protect sensitive data (document) under your control*?

  • Yes, I do
  • Partially take care of it
  • No, I don’t
  • Not Applicable

21. Is the most valuable or company’s sensitive data protected using encryption*?

  • Yes, I do (Yes; I do with encryption)
  • Yes, but not with any encryption protocol
  • No, I don’t
  • Never heard about encryption
  • Not Applicable

22. Are you or Can you use your own personal devices, such as your mobile phone, Thumb drive), to store or transfer confidential company information*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No, I don’t
  • Not Applicable

23. Do you follow any procedure for creating a retrievable backup and archival copies of the company’s critical information*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No procedures, store randomly
  • No, I don’t
  • I don’t take a backup
  • Not Applicable

24. Do you have any procedures for disposing of documents*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No, I don’t
  • No procedures, Direct disposal
  • Not Applicable

25. Does your desk have any sensitive files*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No, I don’t
  • Not Applicable

26. Where do you place the company’s confidential files*?

  • On the desk
  • Secure cabinet
  • Personal Cabinet
  • Unattended

27. How often do you take information from the office and use your computer at home to work on it*?

  • Almost every day
  • At least once a week
  • At least twice a week
  • At least once a month
  • Not applicable
  • Never

28. How many days once you change your computer password*?

  • Every week
  • 30 days once
  • 60 days once
  • 90 days once
  • Once in a year
  • Never

29. Are you using a secure password that exceeds 8 or more characters*?

  • Yes (8 or more characters)
  • No (less than 8 characters)
  • No Password

30. Can you ensure that only authorized personnel has access to your computers*?

  • Only myself
  • Share with colleagues/team
  • I’m not sure

31. Whether the password of the work PC has been authorized or notified to others, has the password been changed*?

  • Changed
  • Not Changed
  • I don’t Know
  • Not applicable
  • Other's type it:

32. are you using windows firewall, is it turned on or off*?

  • Yes, it’s enabled
  • No, it’s not enabled
  • I do not know what a firewall is

33. Have you found any virus in your PC in the past 3 months*?

  • Yes
  • No
  • I do not know

34. Do you open any advertisement, eCommerce, event invitation emails from unknown sources*?

  • Yes
  • No
  • There is nothing wrong with opening an attachment from them

35. Have you downloaded and installed any unknown third-party software on your computer at work in the past 3 months*?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Well, I don’t remember it

36. Do you know what an email scam is and how to identify one*?

  • Yes, I do
  • No, I do not
  • I don’t care

37. My computer has no value to hackers; they do not target me) What do you think*?

  • True
  • False

38. Do you know whom to contact in case your computer is infected or locked by malware*?

  • Yes, I know who to contact
  • No, I don’t know who to contact

39. If you delete a file from your computer, Flash-drive, or hard drive, that information can no longer recover*?

  • True
  • False

40. How secure do you feel your computer is*?

  • Very secure
  • Secure
  • Not secure
  • No idea

— — — — — — — — — End of the Survey! 👏 👏 👏 — — — — — — —

Thank you very much!

To download this survey, click here

Passkey: B*%EnD_$20-sEc-!ty

Also published at https://medium.com/@gtmars/employees-endpoint-security-internal-survey-template-61a16480a08

Related

OWASP Top 14 Security Practices For Software Developers

3 reactions
#security
Author profile picture
3min
11/29/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#ddos-attack#cloud-computing#information-security#endpoint-security#cyber-security#data-security#employee-survey#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.