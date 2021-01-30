How To Make a Living As An Internet Entrepreneur

I wasn’t dreaming of becoming an Internet entrepreneur, but that's just what I am today. I began searching for opportunities to expand my financial management business using the Internet. But I finally found it to be more profitable than anything I have ever imagined, like a lot of people earning on the Internet.

My beginning was a modest one. I published my blog, believing it would attract more clients to financial management, and it did. But, along the way, they began generating profits from other outlets.

Then, all the other sources quickly exceeded the profits I had received from my financial management practice. I've been an Internet entrepreneur for over one decade, and I've effectively used a variety of various techniques to expand my revenue base.

In this post, I share these tactics with you with the expectation that you can understand what an amazing source of revenue the Internet really is. By only reading this post, you're going to know more about how to make money online than I did when I first started.

You don't have to start them at once, either. You should get one up and going, then add a second, a third, and as many as your routine and preferences can be incorporated into. Let's dig through some of the tactics with that in mind.

Links with Text

This is another common source of blog sales. For me, the second $100 source, after Adsense, was text links. A text link is a link you use in a post on your blog or website to another website. Actually, they're everywhere on the internet, and it's actually how blogs and websites connect together.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored content works just like text links - you are paid for an article with a link back to their site by a third party. They could even supply the article. Sometimes, they can invite you to write a website-related post, and then add a link back to their site. You'll typically only get $100 or $200 at an early point. But as the web traffic increases, you will finally be able to charge hundreds of hundred dollars for a single post, and even more than $1,000.

Display Advertising

If you've seen advertisements on some webpages, you already have a basic idea of how this works. You have a blog or website, and a third party is able to pay for advertising space on your pages. You could be charged a flat monthly fee or a few bucks each time anyone clicks from the ad on your site to the sponsor's website.

It can be very profitable if the platform gets a lot of visitors. And, maybe most of all, revenue is going to be absolutely passive. If you put the ad on your blog, there's nothing else you need to do with it.

Get new customers for your company

If your website is built explicitly for your company, this is the result you're hoping for. Even a blog can be an incredible source of new prospects and contacts for your company. It will act as a forum where you can show your experience, which can ultimately lead to paying customers.

As a financial planner, I launched my blog with the sole purpose of using it as a networking platform to attract new clients to my practice. It performed better than I had expected. When my blog expanded, so did my practice. It helped me to meet new clients that I wouldn't have had otherwise.

Product sponsorship

This is a more sophisticated approach since it needs high visibility, the sort of high-traffic website it produces. When you hit that stage, you will be contacted by organizations that are searching for you to engage in a sponsorship scheme.

It could start with a supported article or even a series of them. You will also need to include photographs, social shares, and other means of publicity to benefit the product. It's labor-intensive for sure, but it's a way to make a lot of money off your web.

Market Digital Products—yours or somebody else's

This, of course, is part of what the Internet is all about. The benefit of delivering digital goods is that the user places an order and sends the goods instantly to his or her own device or mobile. It's practically effortless once you get this up and running. You could start this after your blog gets more traffic if you learn how to start blog and gain traffic for it.

Writing for Freelance

If you have the skill to write, especially on some common subjects, you can make creative writing on the web a decent income. To do this, you do not need your own blog or website. You will sell your work to blogs and website owners.

You don't need to be a graduate of a journalism degree, either. It's all about learning how to create engaging material and organize it in a way that is clearly accessible.

Create and sell online courses

I discussed the development of digital goods. A hugely viable example is the development and sale of online courses. You don't need to be an expert either (though it does help), but you're only above average with whatever ability your course is trying to teach.

In the current marketplace, people consistently continue to develop and upgrade their skills, as well as add new ones. A moderately-priced online course could help them get there. You would need to create a course that can be completed in PDF form, a podcast, a recording, or a combination or a series of all three.

As I said earlier, my beginning was a modest one. I started by publishing a blog post to attract more clients to my financial management business but quickly learned that I could make more money as an Internet entrepreneur. Using these tips will help you take your first steps towards making money online.

