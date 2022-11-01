Search icon
    How to Localize Your iOS App and Reach a Global Audience?by@alconost
    How to Localize Your iOS App and Reach a Global Audience?

    Most mobile apps and games, big and small, support multiple languages, as it is counter-productive to spend a lot of time and resources on app development and then reduce the audience to speakers of just one language. Supporting multiple languages is essential for organic growth of downloads and conversions into paying users. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the key preparation steps for iOS localization. The best practice is to use machine translation APIs, such as Google API and API DeepLLL.
    Alconost Inc. HackerNoon profile picture

    @alconost

    Alconost Inc.

    Alconost Inc. HackerNoon profile picture
    by Alconost Inc. @alconost.We localize games, apps, websites, software and other materials.
