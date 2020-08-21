How To Link Mongoose And Typescript for a Single Source of Truth

Typescript is awesome! Mongoose is popular.

Thanks to @types/mongoose, we now have typescript definitions for mongoose, however getting both to talk can still be tricky.

There are a few tools out there to help us merge mongoose with typescript such as Typegoose and ts-mongoose, but, for one reason or another you may not want to use these tools and roll out without extra dependencies.

This post is a knowledge summary for what I believe to be a good way to build APIs with mongoose and typescript. I assume that the reader is already familiar with both individually.

You can follow along on https://github.com/manueldois/mongoose-typescript.

Table of contents

Keeping a typescript interface and a mongoose schema in sync 🔗 Informing mongoose about our user type Adding typesafety for Populate and Select Including statics and instance methods Splitting the user model into backend and frontend representations Conclusion

1. Keeping a typescript interface and a mongoose schema in sync

The typical way to declare a user model looks something like this:

import { model, Schema } from 'mongoose' interface IUser { username : string, email : string, password : string, } const UserSchema = new Schema({ name : String , email : { type : String , unique : true }, password : String }) const User = model( 'User' , UserSchema)

Since typescript and mongoose use different types, we have to declare the user's fields in both the interface and the schema.

This is fine for short models but can quickly become unmanageable and lead to bugs. What if I decide to rename the field

name

username

interface IUser { username : string, // ... } const UserSchema = new Schema({ name : String , // ... })

to

There's no issue here as far as typescript is concerned.

One simple solution is to tell typescript that

IUser

UserSchemaFields

interface andmust have the same fields:

And voilà. The code above will throw a type error when being transpiled to JS, and, if you use VSCode, will alert you that these types are incompatible right on the editor (underlined red). Bear in mind that this approach does not actually check the types of the fields, only that they exist.

2. Informing mongoose about our user type

Continuing with the example above, right now the User document has no knowledge of the fields it keeps, as it is of the generic mongoose

Document

type:

This is where @types/mongoose shines. Simply create a new interface called

IUserDoc

IUser

Document

interface IUser { name : string, email : string, password : string, } interface IUserDoc extends IUser, Document {} // ... const User = model<IUserDoc>( 'User' , UserSchema)

that is a extension between ourand mongoose'stypes:

Now typescript knows our query returns data of type

IUserDoc

password

User.findOne().then( user => { user.password // No error here })

which has afield:

3. Adding typesafety for Populate and Select

Let's complicate our model a bit. Say that the user now has friends and a boss. These are references to other users.

import { model, Schema, Document, Types } from 'mongoose' type ID = Types.ObjectId interface IUser { name : string, email : string, password : string, friends : ID[] | IUserDoc[], boss : ID | IUserDoc, } interface IUserDoc extends IUser, Document {} const UserSchemaFields: Record<keyof IUser, any> = { name : String , email : { type : String , unique : true }, password : String , friends : [{ type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'User' , }], boss : { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'User' , } } const UserSchema = new Schema(UserSchemaFields) const User = model<IUserDoc>( 'User' , UserSchema) export { User, IUser }

If do a simple query for a user you get only the IDs these references point to. To get the actual user's friends or boss, you must call the populate method on the query.

Mongoose's typescript implementation doesn't yet support populate. This means that a user's boss can be either of type ID or of type User.

const userWithFriendsAndBoss = await User.findOne({ email : 'adam@email.com' }) .populate( 'friends' ) .populate( 'boss' ) // Friends is inferred as of type ObjectID array or IUserDoc array userWithFriendsAndBoss.friends

A solution is to typecast manually:

type Populated<M, K extends keyof M> = Omit<M, K> & { [P in K]: Exclude<M[P], ID[] | ID> } const userWithFriendsAndBoss = await User.findOne({ email : 'adam@email.com' }) .populate( 'friends' ) .populate( 'boss' ) as Populated<IUserDoc, 'friends' | 'boss' > // Now friends is correctly inferred as of type IUserDoc array userWithFriendsAndBoss.friends

As for Select, the solution is similar:

type Select<M, K extends keyof M> = Pick<M, K> & Document const userWithJustPassword = await User.findOne({ email : 'adam@email.com' }) .select( 'password' ) as Select<IUserDoc, 'password' > // Friends doesen't exist on this type, and throws a type error userWithJustPassword.friends // Password, and document methods exist userWithJustPassword.password userWithJustPassword.save()

The lean method is correctly typed and will return a type of

IUser

Document

, excluding thefields.

4. Including statics and instance methods

Mongoose's ability to expand with our own custom model statics and document methods is one of the best advantages of using an ODM.

Again, we have to write types for these and modify our interfaces:

import { model, Schema, Document, Types, Model } from 'mongoose' type ID = Types.ObjectId interface IUser { name : string, email : string, password : string, boss : ID | IUserDoc } interface IUserDoc extends IUser, Document { getEmployees(): Promise <IUserDoc[]> } interface IUserModel extends Model<IUserDoc> { findYoungerThan(age: number): Promise <IUserDoc[]> } const UserSchemaFields: Record<keyof IUser, any> = { name : String , email : { type : String , unique : true }, password : String , boss : { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'User' , } } const UserSchema = new Schema(UserSchemaFields) UserSchema.static( 'findYoungerThan' , function ( age: number ) { const minimumBirthDate = new Date ( Date .now() - (age * 365 * 24 * 3600 * 1000 )) return User.find().where( 'birthdate' ).gt(minimumBirthDate) }) UserSchema.method( 'getEmployees' , function ( cb: any ) { return User.find().where( 'boss' ).in( this .id).exec() }); const User = model<IUserDoc, IUserModel>( 'User' , UserSchema) export { User, IUser }

Here, we are adding the

getEmployees

IUserDoc

IUserModel

findYoungerThan

method to, and creating a new interface,, with the methodthat will be a static.

These are then recognized by TS.

// Instance methods const smith = await User.findOne({ email : 'smith@email.com' }) const smithsEmployees = await smith.getEmployees() // Statics const usersYoungerThan23 = await User.findYoungerThan( 23 )

5. Splitting the user model into backend and frontend representations

Right now we have only one user interface that is used on the backend:

interface IUser { name : string, email : string, password : string, }

If you're also making a frontend, using typescript, that will be using the user type, you'd typically re-declare the interface:

On the frontend:

interface IUser { name : string, email : string, age : number // Exists only on the frontend }

You're rewriting most of the user's fields. Again if you change the field name to username, no typeerror is thrown, leading to embarrassing bugs.

If you're also putting your backend and frontend on a monorepo, you can share the user interface, but, since the user interface is similar but different on the backend and frontend, we cannot simply import IUser from the backend.

The solution is to split the user into three interfaces:

IUserShared

IUserBackend

IUserFrontend

Where

IUserBackend

IUserFrontend

IUserShared

andextend

On the backend:

import { model, Schema, Document } from 'mongoose' // Fields that exist both on the frontend and the backend interface IUserShared { name : string, email : string, } // Fields that exist only in the backend interface IUserBackend extends IUserShared { password : string, birthdate : Date , } // Fields that exist only in the frontend. interface IUserFrontend extends IUserShared { age : number // Exists only on the frontend } interface IUserDoc extends IUserBackend, Document {} const UserSchemaFields: Record<keyof IUserBackend, any> = { name : String , email : { type : String , unique : true }, password : String , birthdate : Date , } const UserSchema = new Schema(UserSchemaFields) const User = model<IUserDoc>( 'User' , UserSchema) export { User, IUserBackend, IUserFrontend, IUserShared }

On the frontend, for example:

import { IUserBackend, IUserFrontend } from '../models/user.model' const currentUser: IUserFrontend = { email : 'some@email.com' , name : 'John' , age : 21 } fetch( '/api/user' ) .then( res => { if (res.ok) return res.json() }) .then( ( data: IUserBackend ) => { // Treat the user, maybe calculate his/her age })

Using this approach we can truly have a single source of truth for the User model throughout our application 👌.

6. Conclusion

I hope these tricks can help you build better APIs, especially if you're hesitant on using third-party tools. Spending that extra time building a fully typesafe model can save allot of frustration down the line chasing bugs 😉.

Thanks to Tom Nagle and Hansen Wang for their inspiring posts!

