How to Leverage Salesforce via a Client Written In Angular

In this article, we will use the Angular framework to complete a new feature request. In this example, the same contact data from Salesforce will be utilized in a drop-down list to avoid having a different source of contact data. This article is the fourth in a series of articles using React Native and Svelte clients to leverage the Salesforce API. The Spring Boot service has been used to leverage Salesforce's RESTful API. This service is a middleware layer to help clients not written in Salesforce retrieve and update contact data stored in the database.