How to Lead Your Team's Technical Debt Management

Our codebases and systems tend to build up 'cruft' over time, making it harder to make changes to them or build on them later. Technical debt is a metaphor by Ward Cunningham, a co-author to the Agile Manifesto and the creator of the first wiki software. In certain aspects, it is analogous to financial debt – if we don't pay it back, it takes its toll on new features and even maintenance, just like interest accumulates on the financial debt.