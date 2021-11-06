How to Launch a Token With Instant Liquidity [Coders Needed]

560 reads

Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) have gained recognition as a way to launch fungible tokens. But they still leave a lot of room for improvement. ILS method creates some interesting economic properties. The launch team sets aside a portion of their token supply, specifically for creating a permanently locked liquidity pool. Half of this portion is then put into a smart contract for investors to bid on during the Initial Liquidity Swap (ILP) period, by locking in a different token to create a. different token. The resulting LP tokens are then sent to a burn address.