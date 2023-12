How to Keep Your Members Engaged During Zoom Meetings

Too Long; Didn't Read Zoom can be a great platform to host your virtual meetings, big or small, and there's plenty of ways to keep them fun and interesting. By using these features to their fullest functionality, you can make your video conferencing events dynamic and engaging. Access Zoom through TechSoup and get a 50 percent discount on a one-year subscription for Zoom Meetings Pro or Business plans as well as selected add-ons.