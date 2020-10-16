How To Invest More Intelligently

rusty coder, venture capitalist, economist by training, iterating through life
A decade and half ago, when I first started getting interested in public markets investing, I had started by making a small portfolio that I could play with. Just to see if I actually knew what I thought I knew, and to try and make sense of my beliefs about the market. And no surprise, I didn't know what I thought I knew.
But weirdly, when I came to venture capital almost a decade later, it was treated as an art. Every company was unique, every investment thesis was one of a kind. And the decisions about which factors were important either was an extremely obvious list of 20 or a constantly changing list of 3. I couldn't make any sense of it. Why was it that traction was the most important metric at times, when other times it was easily kept aside in favour of team? If someone equally smart as you turned down a company, what could make you more confident that you knew (or at least believed in) something unique?
While there is a clear argument to be made about the benefit of pattern recognition over time, there is no doubt that to improve one's pattern recognition you need to constantly test against reality. 10000 hours of deliberate practice after all requires deliberation.
So what I started to do was to create a bunch of categories and start putting my (metaphorical) money where my mouth is, and see what it taught me. Now that a few years have passed and I have enough data points, I thought it was time for a post-mortem, and try do a Bayesian updating of my framework.
Before we jump in, two immediate points:
So some takeaways, starting with my biggest misapprehensions:
What's especially interesting is the assessment of where I went most wrong in my reasons to say no. The biggest issue is speed. As VCs our primary mode of engagement towards most companies is to just say no, and to get away from that inertia for some opportunities seems like it's too hard a hurdle for most people.
Overall, what else's there to learn from this? One is the rather important fact that it's vitally important to make one's pattern recognition aspects explicit, so we can learn the sub-factors that are accurate vs those which are not. Two, this is one where the process itself is part of the point, where forcing oneself to think methodically through twenty factors for every company makes you develop a muscle memory for evaluating companies. Three, I have a renewed appreciation for both product and customer traction as both early and late indicators of what could eventually constitute success.
It's a testament to the fact that sometimes the key factors one assumes are important are actually pretty important - it's so easy to let that fact slip away when surrounded by so many other juicy things to analyse. And fourth, and perhaps most importantly, it points to the importance of going back to the basics and doing something that most of us are terrible at, making decisions faster!
