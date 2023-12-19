How to Install Tor Browser on Kali Linux and Avoid 'Download Error 404'

Tor short for 'The Onion Router,' is a popular secure browser that enables access to sites typically restricted, including those on the dark web. Another notable feature of Tor is its ability to help maintain anonymity on the web. By safeguarding your privacy, Tor prevents anyone from tracking your digital footprint, including the websites you visit, your device information, location, and all information you access on the internet. To make this possible, the Tor network comprises thousands of volunteer-operated servers called Tor relays. These relays work together to provide a high level of anonymity by relaying and encrypting your internet traffic. Now, how do you install Tor on Kali Linux? While the process is straightforward, many outdated methods can make it seem impossible, leading to errors such as .' This article aims to guide you through an easy and error-free installation process on Kali Linux, ensuring you can enjoy the benefits of Tor seamlessly. 'download error: error 404 INSTALLING TOR-BROWSER ON KALI LINUX Note: This method also works perfectly on Ubuntu. If you're trying to install the Tor Browser on Ubuntu, read on. Step One: Open Kali Linux and Run the following commands sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade Note: These processes will take some time before completing. However, they are crucial in maintaining the latest, stable, secured, and optimized version of the system. Step Two: Click on the following link: https://www.torproject.org/download/ Step Three: Click on ‘Download for Linux’ Step Four: Now that the download is complete, navigate to the Downloads directory to locate the Tor file through the following command on the terminal: cd Downloads Step Five: Notice that the Tor file is a .tar.xz file? You will need to extract it for proper functionality. Run the following command to extract the file: tar -xf [File Name] Note: No feedback is provided after running this command. This is normal, simply confirm that the file has been decompressed by running the following command: ls Output: Step Six: Now, make ‘tor-browser’ your current directory cd tor-browser Step Seven: Launch ‘tor-browser from terminal ./start-tor-browser.desktop Output: Step Eight: Click on ‘Connect’ to complete the setup START TOR-BROWSER FROM A GRAPHICAL INTERFACE Alternatively, you can start TOR-Browser from your desktop environment by following these steps: Step One: Switch to kali Linux desktop environment and click on the ‘Home’ folder Step Two: In the home folder, click on ‘Downloads’ Step Three: Double tap the ‘tor-browser’ folder Step Four: In the folder, Double click the ‘start-tor-browser.desktop’ file and select ‘Mark Executable’ Note: The web browser will automatically launch after this. If you've diligently followed this comprehensive step-by-step guide, you’ve now successfully installed the Tor Browser on your system. In the rare event of encountering an error during installation, simply trace back the steps and reapply them for a seamless and secure Tor Browser experience.