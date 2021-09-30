How to Install RabbitMQ On the AWS Ec2 Instance

381 reads

RabbitMQ is a message broker that implements an advanced message queueing protocol. Instead of sending messages to the queue, AMQP sends a message to an exchange. Exchange distributes the message to the queues using a concept called Binding. Queue helps in sharing the load and increases performance. RabbitMQ on CentOS 7: EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) is an open-source and free community-based repository. It provides easy access to install packages for commonly used software.