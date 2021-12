Devtron is an open-source AppOps solution that caters and supports end-to-end software delivery workflow for Kubernetes. It can be installed using helm3, helm2, and kubectl. The only thing we need to do is set up the k3s server/master node where the necessary configuration files will be installed. We will be setting up a single node cluster. The helm3 can be downloaded in the traditional way and installed in the same cluster where the master is being installed.