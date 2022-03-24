How to Install and Setup the Latest RouterOS – Quick and Secure!

Introduction: What is Router OS?

The operating system of MikroTik RouterBOARD hardware is MikroTik RouterOS. For those who prefer using a PC as their router,

the software may be downloaded and installed on that machine, transforming it into an all-purpose router with all the functionality listed above.



Since RouterOS is based on the Linux v2.6 kernel, we wanted to make it as simple as possible to set up and operate, so MikroTik developed it. By setting up your own , you may create a safe, private connection between your devices and the Internet, as well as to your other resources.



For , go to and get the CD image of RouterOS to get started now. No restrictions apply to the free trial version.

Install and Configure a RouterOS VPN Server

Internet service providers and networking organisations widely utilize Mikrotik routers and wireless systems because of its award-winning RouterOS. If you have more than one MikroTik router and none of them have a public IP address, you'll be unable to access and administer them

remotely.



Setting up a VPN server on a MikroTik router is straightforward with this configuration. Many different types of VPN services are supported by Mikrotik Routers, such as PPTP, L2TP, site-to-site, and MikroTik IPsec.

Here’s How to Install RouterOS:

To access the MikroTik router, follow the on-screen instructions for setting it up in the Windows/MacRapid web browser or the WinBox program. 168 Admins can log in without a password if they haven't changed theirs since the last time they logged in. Using the "Interfaces" (left-side menu) button, you'll be able to establish a VPN connection. This feature may be turned off by right-clicking and selecting "disable."

Managing Multiple Routers in One Virtual Machine

Services such as routing and SNAT are provided via virtual routers between private and public networks. Virtual routers between private and public networks allow virtual machines (VMs) linked to this private network to access public networks, such as the Internet.

VMs linked to private networks can communicate via a virtual router that connects these networks.



There are two kinds of ports on a virtual router:

Connecting a remote computer or device to the Internet.

The port on the computer's internal network is used only by the user.



Do the following to construct a virtual router:

To connect a router to a virtual network, check the NETWORKS tab under COMPUTE.



When you're in the ROUTERS section, hit the Add router button.



Select a Router's Identifier:



Select a public network from the Network drop-down box that will allow external access via an external gateway. When the new external gateway is installed, it will select an IP address from the designated public network.

When adding internal interfaces, pick the private networks you'd like to connect to the router. The new internal interfaces will utilize the remote network's gateway IP address by default.

SNAT can be enabled or disabled on the router's external gateway by checking or unchecking the SNAT checkbox. When SNAT is enabled, the router uses the external gateway's public IP address to substitute the VMs' private ones.

Create a New Account



A router name may be edited by selecting the ellipsis next, then clicking Rename.

Delete the virtual router by clicking the ellipsis button next to it. Select as many virtual networks you want to get rid of at once and then click Delete. Before uninstalling a virtual router, you must ensure that no floating IP addresses are linked with any network.



Managing Router Interfaces



Following these instructions, you may add an external router interface:

Remove the old external gateway before installing a new one.

Choosing an interface from a router's list of available ports is simple.

Add by clicking on the plus sign.



Do the following in the Add interface window:



Please select "External Gateway"



Select a public network from the Network drop-down option to connect to the router. The new interface will utilize an unused public network IP address. In the IP address section, you may also provide a specific IP address from the chosen public network for use as the interface's

address.

SNAT can be enabled or disabled on the router's external gateway by checking or unchecking the SNAT checkbox. When SNAT is enabled, the router uses the external gateway's public IP address to substitute the VMs' private ones.

When You're Done, Click Done



Click the ellipsis symbol next to the external gateway parameters and then Edit to make changes. Changing the external gateway IP address and enabling or disabling SNAT may be done in the Edit interface panel. Click Save to keep your changes.

Following these instructions will allow you to create an internal router interface.



Choosing an interface from a router's list of available ports is simple.

Add by clicking on the plus sign.

Select a network from the Network drop-down option in the Add interface box. The new interface will utilize the private network's gateway IP address by default. Pick an unused IP address from the specified private network if it is not already assigned to an interface in the IP address field.

Add by clicking on the plus sign.

Delete the router interface by clicking the ellipsis button next to it. Select numerous interfaces and click Delete to delete them all at once.



Troubleshooting with Routing and Bridging



While bridging joins two networks as if they were one, routing allows several networks to interact while maintaining their independence.

Ping and traceroute are the go-to tools for diagnosing routing issues. Ping is a reasonably straightforward application. It does this by sending an "echo request" packet via the Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) to the destination device, which then responds with an "echo response."

You don't have to worry about slowing down your network when using bridge mode. A router in bridge mode can act as a DHCP server without encountering an IP address conflict since it disables the modem's NAT functionality. Extending the range of your Wi-Fi in your workplace or home is as simple as connecting numerous routers.

FAQs

What is a VPN Router?



When it comes to routing devices, a virtual private network (VPN) router has been created expressly for this purpose. Connecting and communicating between several VPN end devices, which are often located in different places, is the primary function of this technology.

Do All Routers Support VPN?

The VPN user on a distant computer travels via the network and connects to your company's VPN server using a conventional Wi-Fi router.

How are MikroTik Routers?



They are recommended. Reliable and inexpensive MikroTik routers and

switches may be found on the market. They are ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises because of their affordable cost. Even huge corporations have turned to these goods because of the wealth of features they offer at such a low price. Mikrotik upgrade to routeros 7 is also possible.



Why Install Mikrotik Chr Ubuntu?

Cloud Hosted Router (CHR) is a virtualized RouterOS version that can be installed on ubuntu. It works on most common hypervisors including VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox, and others that support x86 64-bit architecture. Cara install mikrotik chr is also easy to perform.

