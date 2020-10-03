How To Improve Your Signup Flows

Marketing & Language Specialist
Login and signup processes are one of the most underrated tasks when building and upgrading a website or platform... or multiple ones. However, on this kind of development tasks, implications go far beyond asking for an email and a password: security issues, user experience, customer profiling, different tech stacks compatibility and adaptation...
To build forms and logics that take all these factors into account, and that are also easily and quickly editable, requires a lot of coding time, but it is exactly what we have achieved with Arengu. Do you know how it can help your team?
Here it goes a list of examples to improve your user verification and authentication processes, without hurting user experience, that you can build with Arengu.
Unify your login and registration processes in a single form, showing proper fields depending on whether or not the email was previously registered.
Form changes in real-time, based on user input and responses, browsing different itineraries, showing or hiding fields on next steps and, if you want, automatically filling them with public data from external web services.
A user verification process that doesn't require to remember a password. It uses a temporary code that is sent by email or sms, but it can also work with magic links.
It verifies the identity of a previously registered user, asking for an alternative auth factor, like a one-time password, mobile authenticator apps, a token... but it can also use fingerprints, facial recognition and other biometrics.
Do you want to know more about this? Maybe you would like to check this tutorial about easily adding SMS verification to your forms.
A marketing strategy that seeks to collect more data during a user's journey, to complete customers' profile, avoiding to ask for all the information at once.
Form automatically adapts itself to each case, and it only requests user information that is not really available, and that cannot be obtained from third-party services. Data is also usually requested at strategically timed intervals.
A risk-based MFA process that automatically chooses the right factor to require in each case, depending on the user’s profile and behavior.
It automatically evaluates if there is enough evidence to allow the user to access a website or execute an action, or if more information is required to verify the identity. Depending on the risk, it chooses what factors are better to request on each case.
'Know your client/customer': a process that aims to verify the identity, suitability, and risks involved with a business relationship, to ensure that services are not misused.
It consists of obtaining information from customers' identity and address. Especially demanded by banks, insurers and financial institutions, it is gradually becoming requested by non-financial industry and even non-profit organizations.
A subscription method that includes any type of payment to use a service, or access any kind of content and information. Payment can be optional or mandatory, and amounts can be free or predefined.
They just integrate a payment gateway in the form, to pay after form submission. If you are using Arengu, you can add Stripe by simply dragging and dropping a field, and easily set up any type of payment subscription plan.
Do you want to know more about it? Maybe you would like to learn how to create dynamic payments in forms.
Best thing about creating your user verification and authentication processes with Arengu is that you can update, replace, publish and test them... at a dizzying pace. This is because you don't have to deploy your application every time you need to make a change!
Just create the form and its flows in our editor, and embed them anywhere with just two simple lines of code, thanks to our JS SDK. Our forms and flows are compatible with any technology and framework: React, Gatsby, WordPress, PrestaShop... and you also can connect them with any auth system with an API.
Originally written and published by Andrea L. Lozano in Arengu's blog.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.