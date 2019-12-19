Improve Your (Junior) Developer Resume Bullets [A How To Guide]

How to make your tech resume attractive to employers and recruiters if you don’t have a lot of professional experience? Strengthening experience descriptions is one of the ways you can achieve this goal.

Jointly with the team of CV Compiler , an ML-powered app for resume improvement, we’ve run through dozens of junior developer resumes to pick up “weak” bullet points and show by example how it is possible to make them sound more impressive. Take a look at the difference:

I was responsible for designing and implementing X feature for the XYZ CRM.

✓ Designed and implemented X, a new built-in CRM feature enabling its 20k users to easily keep track of their business expenses.

Implemented social login and profile autofill functionality using OAuth with JavaScript.

✓ Achieved a 20% uplift in conversion rates by implementing social login and profile autofill functionality using OAuth with JavaScript.

Reduced page load time using Ajax.

✓ Reduced 30% of the page load time using Ajax.

Rebuilt the home page on the website.

✓ Rebuilt the home page, improving page load time by 3 seconds with updated code.

Worked with senior developers to develop, deploy, and troubleshoot some web applications.

✓ Collaborated with cross-functional agile team of software engineers on the development, deployment, and troubleshooting 7+ web applications.

Responsible for prototyping UI animations, improving performance and stability of UI and JavaScript runtime.

✓ Prototyped new UI animations, significantly improved performance and stability of UI and JavaScript runtime.

Used Bootstrap, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery to build a mobile-friendly website for Khan Academy.

✓ Built a fully functional mobile-friendly website for Khan Academy using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Helped convert front-end from ERB files to React framework.

✓ Converted front end from ERB files to React framework in joint collaboration with X.

Building a mobile version of the sales reporting application using X, Y, and Z.

✓ Independently built/developed a mobile version of the sales reporting app using X, Y, and Z.

Created a new client CSS branding file using Less.

✓ Coded a new client CSS branding file using Less, resulting in a 70% reduction in file size and 2x less time to brand a site.

Now, try to improve yours! Here’s a quick how-to guide for you:

If you haven’t already, describe your experiences in bullet-point form .

. Start out all your bullet points with strong action verbs . Make sure to vary these verbs so you don’t sound repetitive.

. Make sure to these verbs so you don’t sound repetitive. When describing the roles/projects that have already ended, use action verbs in the past tense .

. Quantify your accomplishments, as much as possible.

