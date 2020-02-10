How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust [Part II: Rust Web Server]

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
Continue creating boosted Server Side Rendering implementation. In the first part we prepared ReactJS Application with SSR script that lets choose the best technologies for our Web Server.
CLI in just one step.
rustup
inside repository folder.
cargo init
[package]
name = "rust-ssr-webserver"
version = "0.1.0"
authors = ["Alex Tkachuk <alex@pagespeed.green>"]
edition = "2018"
# See more keys and their definitions at https://doc.rust-lang.org/cargo/reference/manifest.html
[dependencies]
actix-web = { version = "^2.0.0", features = ["rustls"] }
actix-rt = "^1.0.0"
actix-files = "^0.2.1"
env_logger = "^0.7.1"
futures = "^0.3.4"
mime_guess = "^2.0.1"
serde_json = "^1.0.40"
lazy_static = "^1.4.0"
rustls = "^0.16.0"
let mut config = ServerConfig::new(NoClientAuth::new());
let cert_file = &mut BufReader::new(File::open("cert.pem").unwrap());
let key_file = &mut BufReader::new(File::open("key.pem").unwrap());
let cert_chain = certs(cert_file).unwrap();
let mut keys = rsa_private_keys(key_file).unwrap();
config.set_single_cert(cert_chain, keys.remove(0)).unwrap();
HttpServer::new(|| {
App::new()
.wrap(middleware::Logger::default())
.service(Files::new("/static", "static"))
.default_service(
web::resource("")
.route(web::get().to(index))
.route(
web::route()
.guard(guard::Not(guard::Get()))
.to(|| HttpResponse::MethodNotAllowed()),
),
)
})
.bind_rustls("0.0.0.0:3001", config)?
.run()
.await
is for serving all static asserts that we created by running
.service(Files::new("/static", "static")
in previous article - (How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust
npm build:ssr
with serving all routes by using
.default_service()
with empty string. The
web::resource("")
function is handler for such requests:
index
async fn index(req: HttpRequest) -> impl Responder {
let path_req = req.match_info().query("tail").get(1..).unwrap_or_default().trim().clone();
let path = if path_req.len() == 0 {
"home_page"
} else {
match ROUTES.get(path_req) {
Some(r) => r,
None => "index"
}
};
match std::fs::File::open(format!("static/{}.html", path)) {
Ok(mut file) => {
let mut contents = String::new();
file.read_to_string(&mut contents).unwrap_or_default();
HttpResponse::Ok()
.content_type("text/html; charset=utf-8")
.header("Cache-Control", "no-cache, no-store, max-age=0, must-revalidate")
.header("pragma", "no-cache")
.header("x-ua-compatible", "IE=edge, Chrome=1")
.body(contents)
},
Err(e) => {
// error handling
}
}
}
constant is basically contains data from
ROUTES
that was generated on React side.
routes.json
cargo r