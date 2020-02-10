How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust [Part II: Rust Web Server]

Alex Tkachuk

Continue creating boosted Server Side Rendering implementation. In the first part we prepared ReactJS Application with SSR script that lets choose the best technologies for our Web Server.

Choosing Tech Stack for the SSR Web server

Rust has the most powerful combination of safety and hight speed for today (you can check out here why - www.rust-lang.org ). In addition, Actix-web framework is the fastest one according TechEmpower Framework Benchmark

So, let’s use the best technologies for our forced Web Server.

Setup Rust App

rustup CLI in just one step. It is easy to setup Rust on your computer - just go to rustup.rs website and installCLI in just one step.

cargo init inside repository folder. Next step is initialisation a new app. Cargo, Rust package manager can help with it: runinside repository folder.

The Cargo.toml file for each package is called its manifest. It contains settings and dependencies. New one should look like that:

[package] name = "rust-ssr-webserver" version = "0.1.0" authors = [ "Alex Tkachuk <alex@pagespeed.green>" ] edition = "2018" # See more keys and their definitions at https://doc.rust-lang.org/cargo/reference/manifest.html [dependencies]

Now we can add our dependencies:

actix-web = { version = "^2.0.0" , features = [ "rustls" ] } actix-rt = "^1.0.0" actix-files = "^0.2.1" env_logger = "^0.7.1" futures = "^0.3.4" mime_guess = "^2.0.1" serde_json = "^1.0.40" lazy_static = "^1.4.0" rustls = "^0.16.0"

Using actix-web is qute easy to create web server. Firstly, we need to read SSL keys for supporting HTTPS and HTTP/2:

let mut config = ServerConfig::new(NoClientAuth::new()); let cert_file = & mut BufReader::new(File::open( "cert.pem" ).unwrap()); let key_file = & mut BufReader::new(File::open( "key.pem" ).unwrap()); let cert_chain = certs(cert_file).unwrap(); let mut keys = rsa_private_keys(key_file).unwrap(); config.set_single_cert(cert_chain, keys.remove( 0 )).unwrap();

Be aware of using unwrap() in production - if it fails, the app will crash (panic).

We are ready for actually Web Server code now:

HttpServer::new(|| { App::new() .wrap(middleware::Logger:: default ()) .service(Files::new( "/static" , "static" )) .default_service( web::resource( "" ) .route(web::get().to(index)) .route( web::route() .guard(guard::Not(guard::Get())) .to(|| HttpResponse::MethodNotAllowed()), ), ) }) .bind_rustls( "0.0.0.0:3001" , config)? .run() .await

.service(Files::new("/static", "static") is for serving all static asserts that we created by running npm build:ssr in previous article - ( .default_service() with serving all routes by using web::resource("") with empty string. The index function is handler for such requests: This line:is for serving all static asserts that we created by runningin previous article - ( How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust

[Part I: SSR] ). For handling HTML-files requests from ReactJs App we need to usewith serving all routes by usingwith empty string. Thefunction is handler for such requests:

async fn index (req: HttpRequest) -> impl Responder { let path_req = req.match_info().query( "tail" ).get( 1 ..).unwrap_or_default().trim().clone(); let path = if path_req.len() == 0 { "home_page" } else { match ROUTES.get(path_req) { Some (r) => r, None => "index" } }; match std::fs::File::open( format! ( "static/{}.html" , path)) { Ok ( mut file) => { let mut contents = String ::new(); file.read_to_string(& mut contents).unwrap_or_default(); HttpResponse:: Ok () .content_type( "text/html; charset=utf-8" ) .header( "Cache-Control" , "no-cache, no-store, max-age=0, must-revalidate" ) .header( "pragma" , "no-cache" ) .header( "x-ua-compatible" , "IE=edge, Chrome=1" ) .body(contents) }, Err (e) => { // error handling } } }

ROUTES constant is basically contains data from routes.json that was generated on React side. The function implements the routing logic, so our web server can return right HTML file (React server rendered) by a route. Theconstant is basically contains data fromthat was generated on React side.

One improvement that you can do for this implementation is using a cash instead of directly reading a file from disk.

cargo r Finally, copy folder dist/web to static, obveously, it should be automatic step, and run our Web Server by

The final article of Server Side Rendering is about testing performance between this solution vs Node.js

You can check how fast this approach in production by getting Google PageSpeed Insights Performance score for PageSpeed Green website.

Happy coding!

