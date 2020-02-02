How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust [Part I: SSR]

Web Performance Improver :-)
Server-side rendering (SSR) is technique when content for a web page is rendered on the server using JavaScript.
the web server returns according an HTML file that is created by using
test.com/test
ReactDOMServer.renderToString()
const ROUTES = {
HOME_PAGE: '/',
ABOUT: '/about',
CONTACT: '/contact',
};
// Keep it as CommonJS (Node.js) export
module.exports = ROUTES;
. This library has ready to go solution for SSR that is located in the
@loadable/component
npm package. The first package allow to use dynamic import inside React, therefore Webpack can split bundle by these imports .
@loadable/server
const HomePage = loadable(() => import('./pages/home/HomePage'), {
fallback: <Loading />,
});
instead of
StaticRouter
for SSR side. To achieve this we can have two different entry points: App.jsx and AppSsr.jsx, the last one includes:
BrowserRouter
import { StaticRouter } from 'react-router';
import Routes from './Routes';
function App({ route }) {
return (
<StaticRouter location={route}>
<Routes />
</StaticRouter>
);
}
code looks like that:
@loadable/server
const { ChunkExtractor } = require('@loadable/server');
async function createServerHtmlByRoute(route, fileName) {
const nodeExtractor = new ChunkExtractor({ statsFile: nodeStats });
const { default: App } = nodeExtractor.requireEntrypoint();
const webExtractor = new ChunkExtractor({ statsFile: webStats });
const jsx = webExtractor.collectChunks(React.createElement(App, { route }));
const innerHtml = renderToString(jsx);
const css = await webExtractor.getCssString();
const data = {
innerHtml,
linkTags: webExtractor.getLinkTags(),
styleTags: webExtractor.getStyleTags(),
scriptTags: webExtractor.getScriptTags(),
css,
};
const templateFile = path.resolve(__dirname, './index-ssr.ejs');
ejs.renderFile(templateFile, data, {}, (err, html) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
throw new Error(err);
} else {
const htmlMini = minify(html, {
minifyCSS: true,
minifyJS: true,
});
fs.writeFile(`${distPath}/${fileName}.html`, htmlMini, 'utf8', () => {
console.log(`>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> for Route: ${route} ----> ${fileName}.html --> Ok`);
});
}
});
}
async function generateSsr() {
process.env.NODE_ENV = 'production';
Object.entries(ROUTES).forEach(async ([key, value]) => {
routes.push([
value.substr(1),
key.toLowerCase(),
]);
try {
await createServerHtmlByRoute(value, key.toLowerCase());
} catch(e) {
console.error(e);
process.exit(1);
}
});
}
function there is an HTML template which we are using for putting into it generated HTML and CSS:
createServerHtmlByRoute
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<style id="css-server-side"><%- css %></style>
<%- linkTags %>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"><%- innerHtml %></div>
<%- scriptTags %>
<%- styleTags %>
</body>
</html>