Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How To Improve Data Quality for More Efficient Business Operations by@yuridanilov

How To Improve Data Quality for More Efficient Business Operations

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
An incorrect SSN or passport number will have more negative impact than a typo in the text description of the product description. The appearance of an error as a result of incorrect data is more critical than in the systems of Business Operational or Office Productivity. The degree to which data meets certain requirements is defined by the term 'Data Quality' (DQ) Problems causing DQ degradation may include missing values, inconsistencies,. anomalous values,. data integrity violations, data integrity violation, and incorrect formats.
image
Yuri Danilov Hacker Noon profile picture

@yuridanilov
Yuri Danilov

Software Developer

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Using JSON Mapping to Work with APIs of Various Image Services by @yuridanilov
#api
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping

Tags

#data-quality#sql#how-to-improve-data-quality#how-to-fix-poor-quality-data#why-is-data-quality-an-issue#data-inconsistency-examples#software-development#business-data
Join Hacker Noon loading