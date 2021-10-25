How To Improve Data Quality for More Efficient Business Operations

An incorrect SSN or passport number will have more negative impact than a typo in the text description of the product description. The appearance of an error as a result of incorrect data is more critical than in the systems of Business Operational or Office Productivity. The degree to which data meets certain requirements is defined by the term 'Data Quality' (DQ) Problems causing DQ degradation may include missing values, inconsistencies,. anomalous values,. data integrity violations, data integrity violation, and incorrect formats.