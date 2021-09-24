How to implement TLS OR SSL and set up HTTP(S) Load Balancing with Ingress for the Kubernetes API

396 reads

Java application development team explains how to set up an Ingress controller in Kubernetes with both HTTP and HTTPS ways. An Ingress resource will get the traffic coming from the load balancer, and it will go to route this traffic into the different services or applications in our cluster. All load balancing of TLS/SSL and URL-based routing setups will be done on the ingress controller in the future. Java developers have described how to secure your applications using a search manager that will connect to the **letsencrypt** to manage the certificates and then associate the certificate to our applications.