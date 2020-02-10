How to Implement CDN in Laravel

512 reads

Arslan Full Stack developer

Implementing CDN into Laravel is no more easier for a nontechnical person. It needs a lot of efforts to implement a Content Delivery Network into Laravel! We would let you understand the entire process of implementing CDN into Laravel with the help of CDN Assets Manager Package.

Install it Via Composer:

{ “require”: { “Shayansolutions/cdn”: “*” }

Add your CDN Credentials:

‘credentials’ => [ ‘key’ => ”, ‘secret’ => ”, ], ‘buckets’ => [ ‘bucket-name-here’ => ‘*’, ]

Specify directories, extensions, files and patterns to be uploaded

‘include’ => [ ‘directories’ => [‘public/dist’], ‘extensions’ => [‘.js’, ‘.css’, ‘.yxz’], ‘patterns’ => [‘**/*.coffee’], ],

Also specify what to be ignored

‘exclude’ => [ ‘directories’ => [‘public/uploads’], ‘files’ => [”], ‘extensions’ => [‘.TODO’, ‘.txt’], ‘patterns’ => [‘src/*’, ‘.idea/*’], ‘hidden’ => true, // ignore hidden files ],

USAGE:

Run this artisan command to push your assets to the CDN.

php artisan cdn:push

Use it as follow in your Views or anywhere else in your code.

{{ Cdn::asset(‘public/assets/js/script.js’) }}

{{ Cdn::asset(‘public/assets/css/main.css’) }}





This approach is fairly easy and you don’t need to upload anything if you’re using a pull zone.

