How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

4,128 reads Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.

@ uMobix uMobix uMobix is a cell phone tracker for modern parents.

The first thing you’ll need in order to read someone's text messages is a device. With them, modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity – whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or even undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps.

Such apps come with a wide range of valuable features, and they are usually quick and easy to install. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated.

In most cases, parents are concerned about their children’s use of mobile phones and their unrestricted access to the Internet. Since it is quite challenging to keep up with the daily lives of teenagers, worrying moms and dads resort to advanced text message trackers to bring themselves some inner peace.

One vital thing to keep in mind is that tracking the mobile phone of another individual is considered illegal. The only exception is parents who want to monitor what their children are under the legal age are doing after school. Many social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, can be monitored in such a way. This is especially important since the development of social networking and apps has led to an increase in the online dangers for children.

But for other uses, such as supervising your employees' work by monitoring their text messages (on corporate smartphones only), you will need to obtain the person’s written consent first.

How to Read Someone's Text Messages without Their Phone

Of course, you will not always be able to simply look at their phone in order to check someone's texts. That is why so many users wish to learn how to pull this "spying mission" off without having the person's phone. Do not worry, as we are ready to provide you with the necessary information. Regardless of your reason, it is very easy to figure out how to read somebody's SMS and MMS without getting caught.

If, for example, you are worried about the time that your child spends texting with strangers on social media and skipping school, using a text message tracker may ease your mind. The same goes for those who suspect that their spouse is being unfaithful – now, they can dispel all doubts and get to the truth by using popular tracking software.

How to Hack Someone's Text Messages Anonymously

So, let’s start. First, it is essential to get familiar with all top-quality applications presented on the market, which is full of very different hacking tools. Sadly, not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes, there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing. For this reason, you need to look through all possible variants and read through numerous reviews of the spying software that has caught your eye. It is the only way one can distinguish reliable and verified tracking apps from fakes.

After conducting a little investigation and analysis of the currently available tools on the virtual market, we concluded that there are various text message tracking apps worthy of your attention. Most of them guarantee their users complete confidentiality and the remote-control option to read someone's text messages without worrying about being detected. And while it is difficult to highlight "the best of the best", you may rest assured that the spy programs listed below will do their job at the highest level and will be worth every penny spent on them (that is, for paid extended versions):

uMobix

SpyStealth

mSpy

SpyBubble

FlexiSpy

Mobile Tracker, etc.

You may be wondering how hacking different phones may vary depending on their operating systems. Let's look at this question by using iPhone and Android smartphones as an example.

A Few Steps to Read Someone's Texts without Their Phone (iPhone)

It is a well-known fact – or rather, statement – that Apple products are the safest devices in the world. It implies that they are a tough nut to hack, all thanks to the competent work of the corporation's engineering specialists. Nevertheless, in reality, the situation is somewhat different, and iPhones are actually hacked more often than Androids. Due to the famous iCloud function, many Apple users have lost their private data, including photos and text messages. This is why it is actually easier to read someone's text messages if they are avid iPhone users.

You can take advantage of this to gain the information you want to find. The only thing required from you is to learn the to-be-monitored phone's Apple ID and password. Once you got them, resort to any of the spying programs we previously talked about and create a personal account at its official website. You will receive a license key that will allow you to proceed to the next stage. At this step, you can enter the necessary details of the target smartphone (User ID and password). Another important thing is to make sure that the iCloud backup feature is turned on the monitored device. When you fill out the form, submit it and wait until the server synchronizes with the mentioned Apple account – in general, it takes from two to ten minutes.

After that you can get acquainted with all correspondence, including SMSs, of the individual you are spying on, as well as contacts with whom they regularly chat. Besides, even if the person tends to erase messages, you still will see them.

Main Steps to Read Someone's Texts without Their Phone (Android)

Androids differ significantly from their Apple competitors, making it a bit more challenging to read someone's textm essages on Android. Compared with iPhones, Android-powered mobile phones do not have remote storage like iCloud, making it almost impossible to install any tracking apps in remote mode. While it is a piece of cake to install apps on Apple's smartphones (because of their virtual basis), Android will demand the user to perform physical actions before the cell phone "agrees" to install the program. However, the good thing is that it will only take a few more seconds to do so, which gives you plenty of time to make sure the Android owner doesn’t catch you in the act.

Once the installation process is finished, do not forget to enable stealth mode to work incognito. Then, go to the chosen software's main website and insert the target model's information where needed. Congrats! You will now receive updates on their incoming and outgoing correspondence every few minutes or so.

Intercept Text Messages without Target Phone for Free Online

Another great option to see someone's text messages is to intercept them. It is convenient when you don't have access to the smartphone you want to spy on. In essence, the person will still get the messages sent to them, but you will also get the opportunity to read these texts. In some way, you will become the user's double. To accomplish this task, you cannot do without spying software. Most in-demand trackers will allow you to check all available and deleted messages, whether they be incoming or outgoing.

Perhaps the main drawback of these spy apps is that they usually come at a cost. Some may offer a free trial period but will usually make the ensuing subscription mandatory. Their refund policy is usually rather appropriate, so you can always get rid of the app and use a different if you’re not satisfied with it.

How to Get Text Messages from another Phone Sent to Mine

What do you need to do to have text messages from another phone sent to yours? The answer is simple: choose one of the tools mentioned above. Most of them actually include this feature. Be sure to register at their official platform and activate your private account. After that, the text messages of the monitored device will be copied to your account in real time.

How to Track Text Messages on Someone Else Phone for Free

The possibility to read someone's text messages through one of the high end trackers and pay nothing for it is much more feasible than you think. To do so, opt for free mobile spying programs. There is a decent number of them, too, on the web.

SMS Tracker

As you can see, it is not that hard to track and intercept SMS and MMS from someone else’s phone. You can select any of the top-rated SMS trackers from the multitude available on the Internet. Our advice would be to start by looking at apps such uMobix, Mobilespy, SpyBubble, and others.

How to Read Someone Else's Text Messages without Having Their Phone for Free

Many users go online seeking ways to read someone’s text messages and not get caught red-handed. Many of the available solutions use the same method: they create backup accounts on your computer, resorting to cloud-based storage to retrieve somebody's correspondence, and secretly install spy programs on the target phones. Thanks to the variety of free trackers, you can implement everything set above absolutely free of charge.