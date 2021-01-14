How to Get Unlimited Cloud Storage on Telegram App

What is Cloud Storage?

According to AWS, "Cloud storage is a cloud computing model that stores data on the Internet through a cloud computing provider who manages and operates data storage as a service. It’s delivered on-demand with just-in-time capacity and costs, and eliminates buying and managing your own data storage infrastructure. This gives you agility, global scale, and durability, with 'anytime, anywhere' data access."

So basically, it's a place where you store or back-up your files and securely access them on an Internet-enabled device. Most of us today use cloud storage services to store our messages, files, and other digital assets.

There are many cloud storage services out there. But the amount of free storage provided by them is limited and often not enough.

We will not be discussing the various cloud services available in the market, rather I am going to help you access free and unlimited cloud storage provided by the Telegram App. Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging, video calling, and VoIP service available in IOS and Android platforms. You can download it from the following links.

Telegram Cloud is a chat-style service where you can upload :

Text Messages: Send anything you want to note down

Voice and Video Notes: Record a quick audio or video file

Photos: Take a photo with the built-in camera

Images: Pick an image from your gallery

GIFs: Save a GIF to re-use whenever you want

Links: Send a link and view it from the in-app browser

Files: Basically anything you can think of

Contacts: Access your phonebook and send a contact

Positions: Add your current position or a custom one

Let’s get started

Step 1: Assuming that you already have an account on Telegram set up on your mobile, tap on the search button on the top right corner, search for “botfather”.

Step 2: Open “BotFather”, tap on the “Start” button below

Step 3: Type in “/newbot” and send. Type in the name for your bot, and then type in the username. You will then receive a message with the link to your bot. Tap on the link to access your bot.

That’s it!!! You have your free unlimited cloud storage 😊.

A few points you must keep in mind (via Droidviews.com):

1. You can use the Telegram Desktop App or the Web App if you don’t want to install it on your mobile phone.

2. Even though the bot you create can be seen in public, the data stored in the chat will be private, no one else has access to your data.

3. There is a 1.5GB per file limit on the Telegram Cloud

4. Telegram Cloud doesn’t allow the creation of folders, so you can use tags/categories to organize your content.

5. You cannot simply upload a file and get a download link for it as you get in Google Drive or Dropbox. If you want to send a file to someone, your recipient needs to join Telegram first since it’s actually a chat service and Telegram wants others to join the platform.

Telegram Cloud has more advantages than disadvantages. It’s extremely helpful when it comes to saving your media files which occupy a lot of space on your mobile phone.

If you have enjoyed reading this article do share it with your friends and family. Thank you for your time. I hope this trick makes your life easier.

