How to Get Rid of Application Lag: Profiling, Regression Tests, and More

When an application's speed decreases considerably due to excessive network congestion due to many users connecting to it or its insufficient processing capacity, the term "lag" is used to describe the condition. When network capacity is exceeded by the amount of traffic, the network necessitates that a software waits before sending or receiving data causing the lag.





The term "lag" refers to the amount of time that elapses between a user's input and the software's response to that action. When editing videos on a computer or console, this may be caused by a lack of processing power. A lag may also occur during times of high network congestion in a system with limited computing capacity. This mostly occurs when the execution of a different function or feature of the application is taking a long time to process or when the application is taking up an excessive amount of memory for executing a function.

Getting Rid of Application Lag

When developing software, there are a variety of strategies and techniques you can use to ensure that the program runs smoothly and without lagging. Lagging generates a poor user interface for the user and even for the organization. Therefore, it should be eliminated by conducting further testing.

Always Perform Profiling on the Software

Profiling is a technique that can be used to optimize the timing of a program's execution while simultaneously minimizing CPU consumption by the program. It displays the complete set of statistics for the program and the amount of time it took to complete the program's functions.

Profiling enables the developer to determine how much time it takes a function to execute and how much total time it will take to complete the project. As soon as the bottlenecks are identified, developers can begin working on editing or optimizing the software, which will eventually result in the application no longer lagging. You can reduce the amount an application lags by improving its input processing and execution.





Currently, cloud computing platforms are used to host most applications. If you use such resources sparingly and wisely, it is feasible to limit the amount of money spent on them. As a result of this, the efficiency of your code will be increased significantly. This results in significant time and financial savings and increased processing power on the computers themselves.





Perform All the Regression Tests

Regression testing is carried out to ensure that a code change does not have a negative impact on the current functionality of an application before it is implemented. It is a type of black box testing approach that ensures that products work successfully with new features, bug fixes, and enhancements before releasing them to the general public. It is also known as functional testing.

When a new patch is installed, it often happens that the application crashes or fails to respond to updates on a regular basis. In such cases, regression testing is performed to see whether the patches were appropriate and could be made available to the public for usage. Alternatively, it can be carried out automatically using computer-based technology, which is referred to as automated regression testing.





It should be performed on various platforms and environments to ensure that everything is operating properly. To perform regression testing, all of the tests, old and new, must be performed again, and that too numerous times, to ensure that all the functionalities are operating properly and that none of the tests are causing unwanted effects on the application.

Properly Test Software after Integration

When computer software is produced in modules, it must be combined and distributed after it has completed all of its development. Integration testing is the process of determining whether or not the interaction between two or more software units is functionally correct. Most of the time, it is concerned with determining whether or not the interface is correct. In integration testing, the goal is to identify and isolate mistakes that occur during the interaction of integrated pieces.





After all of the modules have been merged, the final step is to do integration testing. One only needs to perform these integration tests to guarantee that all the features and user inputs are being processed without any delays. If the system is not properly integrated, it may be unable to handle user inputs adequately and may cause lags in the system, resulting in the system slowing down. It is, therefore, necessary to execute integration to ensure that everything is functioning properly.

Conclusion

As a result of the lag in an application, the application may be unable to function properly.